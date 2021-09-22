Anyone looking for a job application should be able to find one while walking through downtown Excelsior.
Jen Weiss, executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, told the Excelsior City Council last week it’s been a challenge to fill many positions at local businesses, which is worrisome as the holiday season approaches.
Weiss said about 80% of the businesses downtown have needs right now.
“The labor situation, it’s really getting bad,” Councilmember Dale Kurschner, said. “Businesses are closing early. They’re not able to serve people or just stay open.”
Weiss said that the Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Chamber is curious if there will be a change due to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation expiring Sept. 4.
One issue is the pay versus the cost of living.
“A lot of these positions are hourly positions,” Weiss said. “Some may be minimum wage up to $15 per hour. Living and working in the same space is difficult for a lot of people unless you’re of high school age.”
Councilmember Kurschner suggested older residents may want to “get out there and get some hours.”
Weiss said the local economy “definitely improved” compared to 2020, but it wasn’t as good as 2019.
