Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room will undergo a remodel and expansion

The Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room closed Aug. 2 for a remodel and expansion. With an additional 2,000 square feet, the remodeled restaurant will include a wood-burning rotisserie and pizza oven, a separate bar in a new lower level and a private party room.
The wood-burning rotisserie and pizza oven are elements from the Hazelwood Food and Drink in Bloomington, which is a spin-off of the Tonka Bay location, said Scott Foster, managing partner and executive chef of its parent company, Nova Restaurant Group.
The plan was always to update Hazellewood, Foster said. The restaurant will reopen in the middle of October as Hazelwood Food and Drink, with a new logo to keep it fresh and exciting, he added.
The idea for the remodel kicked off when they were approached by Phillip Jaffe, owner of the Tonka Village Shopping Center, Foster said. With the new Tonka Village multi-family housing development, the surrounding area had to upgrade, he said.
Keeping tradition alive
Many older restaurants don’t stay up with the times and things can get tired and worn down. People will still love you, but Foster questions if you are going to pick up new guests or excite the children of families that have been loyal customers.
The restaurant is ready for a refresh, but it won’t forget its roots. Hazellewood has been in Tonka Bay for 16 years and in that time many loyal regulars have dined there. When you’ve been around that long, people get nervous about changes, Foster said. The remodeled Hazelwood will keep neighborhood favorites and signature items on its new menu.
“Being a restaurant that’s been such a core part of the community, you’ve gotta be careful what you do with the food,” he said.
Continuing despite COVID-19
The project was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their philosophy is once you commit to something, you follow through, Foster said, adding they have been guarded and worried at times.
Support for the project came from partners such as Jaffe, who invested in the restaurant alongside them, their banks, Foster’s partner and friend Pat Woodring who pushed them to continue and the community that has supported them for many years, he said.
Communities need restaurants, he said, adding they are places of gathering, celebrations and creating memories. The restaurant group will continue with its plan because they are optimistic and believe in the community, he added.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant group is not only remodeling and re-branding its Tonka Bay location, but also opening its third Hazelwood Food and Drink in St. Louis Park, which is scheduled to open in February of 2021.
“You’re either crazy or passionate. I think we’re a little of both,” Foster said.
