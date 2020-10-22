Halloween events planned for week-long celebration in Excelsior

Halloween will be a week-long celebration in downtown Excelsior this year. There will be activities every day to spread out the fun and allow for social distancing.
Traditionally, the Halloween event is centered around trick-or-treating throughout businesses downtown, according to Jen Weiss, the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
Halloweek events
Participants can venture on a scavenger hunt throughout businesses in Deephaven, Excelsior, Shorewood and Minnetonka. The clues lead to a Halloween message that can be submitted on the chamber’s website. Submissions must be sent by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, winners will be announced by 10 p.m. that day.
A mask-decorating contest will allow participants to show off their creativity. Those who decorate masks can submit a photo of the mask with name, phone number and city of residence to membership@excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com, post on social media with the hashtag #ExcelsiorHalloweekMask or use the chamber’s online submission form. Entries must be in by noon, Friday, Oct. 30. Winners will be announced on the Storm Lake United Facebook page by 5 p.m. that day and will receive a prize.
Participating businesses will decorate their storefronts with spooky decor that can be seen all week. Judges will decide a winner of the decor contest, which will be announced on the chamber’s Instagram, @exclakemtka.
Many local businesses and restaurants will participate in the festivities and offer deals. Coalition will offer Halloween-themed menu items, Excelsior Brewing Company has specials on crowlers and growlers and the Suburban will have seasonal adult beverages. The Excelsior Fire District will also be a part of the festivities.
Emily Johnson Photography will host a dog costume contest. Participants can dress their dogs in a costume for a free photo session. They will receive a digital copy and be entered in the contest on Instagram Oct. 26-31, @emilyjohnphotography. Participants can book a spot in advance. The dog with the most votes receives prizes and free photos.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Halloween, children can dress in costume and go to Pique Travel at 306 Water St., Excelsior for hot cider and cocoa, a photo booth and crafts from Epitome Paper.
For more information and an events schedule, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/halloween.html.
