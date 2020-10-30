Halloweek 1

Halloween is a week-long celebration in Excelsior this year. Activities range from a scavenger hunt to a mask-decorating contest and occurred both downtown and virtually. Participating businesses decorate their storefronts to scare those passing by. Pictured is a spooky display by Excelsior Bay Books. 
Halloweek2

The Excelsior Library offers a Halloween-themed story stroll along the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail. Families could walk along the trail and read the pages of the book, which were posted on signs along the way.
Halloweek 3

Emily John Photography hosts a dog costume contest. Participants dress their dogs in costumes for a photo session and a chance to win prizes and free photos. Costumes ranged from a pumpkin to the cowardly lion from the “Wizard of OZ.” Pictured is Willow the dog, dressed as Frida Kahlo. To see more photos, visit Emily John Photography’s Instagram @emilyjohnphotography. 
