Brian Hallblade, owner of Hallblade Realty in Excelsior, was named a 2020 super real estate agent, according to a release on the award. It is awarded to around 3-5% of real estate agents in the Twin Cities.
The list is compiled by Twin Cities Business and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Agents were evaluated on client satisfaction and if a consumer would recommend them to a friend.
“It’s rewarding to hear from Hallblade Realty clients who think I provided great service or value,” he said.
Hallblade earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of St. Thomas. Before becoming a real estate broker, he worked with mortgages and has experience with investment properties and rehab projects since 1997.
Hallblade founded Hallblade Realty in 2006. He lives in the Lake Minnetonka area and is a member of the Excelsior Lions Club.
For more information, visit superrealestateagent.com. To contact Hallblade, visit HallbladeRealty.com.
