Groundbreaking for the Tonka Village housing development

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tonka Village housing development took place July 30 at 5609 Manitou road in Tonka Bay. The size of the ceremony was limited, due to COVID-19.
Tonka Village is the first multi-family development in Tonka Bay, said Tony Kuechle, president of development for Doran Companies and Doran RE partner. It is a two-building project with a total of 86 units. There will be a mixture of town homes, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
“We wanted to create spacious apartments and townhomes that account for how people live today,” Kuechle said.
The development, to be completed in the summer of 2021, will include amenities such as a fitness center, entertainment suite, pub, dog run, pet spa, grill stations and other outdoor entertainment areas.
“We’re just thrilled to be part of the Tonka Bay community,” said Anne Behrendt, Doran Companies CEO and president and Doran RE partner.
“The trip here has not been a straight line,” Gerry De La Vega, mayor of Tonka Bay said.
In the two years since the project started they’ve overcome many things, but it’s a great design and they’re proud to have it in their city, De La Vega said.
The city will have a new asset – the development is a housing stock that doesn’t currently exist in Tonka Bay, according to the mayor. It will allow for people downsizing to move into the apartments and stay in the community. It will also bring in new people, such as young professionals that find the area attractive, he added.
“This is going to be a win-win for everyone involved,” he said.
The development will re-energize this site and the businesses will reap the benefits of having residential units so close, he said.
De La Vega thanked everyone who participated in getting the project to this point during his term. It’s something he’s proud of and will be able to point out to his grandchildren that he had a role in it.
The groundbreaking ceremony comes after changes to the project, which were prompted by concerns from community members.
In 2018, the Sun Sailor reported that the proposed project included four buildings with 125 units. Tonka Bay residents and councilmembers expressed concerns about traffic, which would be worsened by the development.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
As a result of community feedback, the project was redeveloped and reduced to its current 86 units, the Sun Sailor reported in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.