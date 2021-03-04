Bandshell ground breaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was Feb. 18 for the new Excelsior Commons Bandshell. The bandshell is the first project of the master plan, created by the Community for the Commons, to refresh the park. Accounting for collecting public input and the design process, a year’s worth of work went into the project before the groundbreaking, said Caitlyn Pulitzer, a Community for the Commons board member. From left to right: Excelsior Councilmembers Lou Dierking, Dale Kurschner, Mayor Todd Carlson, Councilmembers Jennifer Caron and Ann Hersman.
Bandshell groundbreaking 2

The bandshell project totals around $1 million. Community for the Commons raised $250,000 in private donations and the City of Excelsior is contributing $750,000. The Excelsior Morning Rotary is a major donor and community supporter of the project, Pulitzer said. The bandshell is planned to be completed in early July, in time for the first Concert in the Commons on July 7. 
Bandshell ground breaking 3

The groundbreaking was a wonderful way to kick off the first project of the plan, Pulitzer said. It was great to have everyone involved at the event because it was a collaboration across organizations, she said, adding especially during COVID-19 when people aren’t seeing each other. “We hope this is the first of many groundbreakings,” she said. In the picture is Mayor Todd Carlson, who kicked off the ceremony. The ground breaking was a community event and the start of another chapter in the history of the park, Carlson said in a statement. “My thanks to residents of Excelsior, Council, Staff, Community For The Commons, Rotary, Senator Osmek and Representative Morrison for making this day happen,” Carlson said.

