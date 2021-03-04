Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
featured
Groundbreaking for bandshell at Excelsior Commons
Trending Now
-
A lasting impression: Minnetonka artist creates 52-foot mural for Nautical Bowls
-
Hopkins Police reports: Feb. 15-22
-
St. Louis Park enters into preliminary deal for Wooddale Station area development
-
St. Louis Park Police Department has prepared for Chauvin trial
-
Family, community celebrate an undying love in Shorewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.