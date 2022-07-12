Lifelong resident Rod Thompson wouldn’t live anywhere else
Life-long Excelsior resident Rod Thompson’s family has a lengthy history in Excelsior that includes more than 142 years of being a part of the Excelsior school system.
He chose to share his history with the Sun Sailor after being inspired by a piece by Bruce Lindquist from the June 2 edition, where Lindquist wrote about encouraging others to not wait to tell family stories in obituaries.
“I think that young people sometimes don’t get stories from old people,” Thompson said. “And... like (Lindquist) said in his article, it’s good to let the young people know what went on before and don’t wait to let them read an obit and try to get the true story of what your life involved, and the history of your people before (you).”
His daughter Jennifer wrote into the Sun Sailor to share his story, starting with Thompson’s great grandfather Augustine Thompson, a man behind many firsts in Excelsior including the first drug store in 1874; starting the Minnetonka Supply Company; building the first steam-powered supply boat on Lake Minnetonka, which he named after his wife Jeanette; and also becoming a councilmember on the first Excelsior City Council.
“He was a community leader, let’s put it that way,” Thompson said.
Since then, many members of Thompson’s family have continued to attend Excelsior Public Schools. His grandfather, Edward Albee Thompson did and 74 years later, Rod Thompson graduated in 1948 as a Blue Jay from Excelsior High School. He enjoyed an active social life at the high school, where he was involved in a lot of sports, theater and had many friends. He also thinks he is the last living man from his 1948 graduating class.
“I loved high school,” Thompson said. “Just a special time of life.”
Four years after he graduated, the high school moved to Minnetonka High School and Excelsior High School became what everyone knows today as Excelsior Elementary. All four of Thompson’s oldest children and many of his grandchildren also attended both.
Thompson’s history in Excelsior especially came in handy in 2013 when Excelsior Elementary was building a new gym and putting in a new floor. At the time, the school was interested in using the old Excelsior High School logo, the Blue Jay, and placing it in the middle of the floor.
Because the school didn’t have a photo or image of the Blue Jay, Thompson was able to supply it from his own collection of old high school memorabilia. When his youngest granddaughter Claudia Campbell graduated from kindergarten, Thompson dug out an old Excelsior High School Athletic “E” and pinned it to his shirt, getting a photo taken of him and Claudia in front of the Blue Jay logo in the gym. It was a wonderfully historic and precious moment for the whole Thompson family, he said.
Thompson has spent his entire life living in Excelsior, which he said has changed significantly over the years.
“The town is much much different than it used to be. It was totally self-contained on (Water) Street in the old days and we loved it,” he said.
For Thompson, it was a wonderful place to grow up. To this day, he feels the spirit of Excelsior is still the same and the city is meaningful to him.
“History does play a part in it. To know that your (great) grandpa started the first drug store and the first lots of stuff. And my great grandmother owned all the buildings on the east side of Water Street,” he said.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society was even able to find receipts from his great grandparent’s taxes and give them to him, which he keeps in his overflowing and tattered binder of Thompson family history.
Overall, Thompson feels there’s no place like living on Lake Minnetonka. Above all, his favorite parts about Excelsior are first his family there with him, but also the nature and lake around him.
“I’ve traveled around the world, I’ve been everywhere. Every place. And I would not live anywhere other than where I live and living on Lake Minnetonka is a great blessing,” he said.
