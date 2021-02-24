There is no need to wait until the lakes thaw to have a little fun on the water. Why not give snowkiting a try? Three Lake Minnetonka locals and an expert discuss their love for the chilly and invigorating sport.
Kurt Chenier, a resident of Deephaven, started snowkiting in 2009 when a friend gave him a few impromptu lessons. He was hooked and spent a year teaching himself and picking up pointers. The learning curve was steep for the first year or so, he said.
Snowkiting is a winter sport enjoyed in January, February and typically the beginning of March. It depends on the weather, Chenier said.
Chenier has started teaching his children how to snowkite and his wife kites too. He hopes that they’ll be able to do it with him, rather than just watching. His 14- and 11-year-old sons are learning but he thinks his 5-year-old daughter will be the one that really wants to do it when she’s older. For now, he tows her around but has high hopes for her future in snowkiting.
“She’ll probably be the one that will be the most inspired,” Chenier said.
Rob Evans, a resident of Excelsior, learned to snowkite the hard way. Through trial and error and getting dragged by the kite, he said, adding he’s had a few hard falls, but nothing major. The beauty of snowkiting is that only six miles per hour of wind is needed. Snowkiters can go out when there is soft or hard snow on the ice.
For Evans, the challenges of snowkiting lie in learning the wind window. If someone gets too far to the edge of the window, the kite can fall out of the sky, he said.
Mason Hardy of Orono had a hard time finding an activity to do in the winter. He picked up snowkiting through friends. This is his third season of kiting. On average, snowkiters are going about 15 to 30 miles per hour, he said.
Trans Tonka
Hardy enjoys exploring the areas of Lake Minnetonka that he hasn’t yet reached by snowkiting. Last year, he decided to snowkite around to several points on the lake. He named the tour the Trans Tonka.
This year, he snowkited the second annual Trans Tonka and invited some friends, including Chenier. It’s fun to see where you can get yourself into, Chenier said, adding that kiters can only go where the wind takes them. He logged about 57 miles during the Trans Tonka.
A team of snowkiters races out of the Wayzata Yacht Club on Sundays when the weather is appropriate. All three of the snowkiters are part of the team. They are recognized as an arm of the yacht club for winter snowkiting, Hardy said.
Hardy and Evans are both sailors. Hardy was looking for wind sports he could do in the winter when he and his sailing friends got introduced to snowkiting. According to Evans, being a sailor and ice boater helps with kiting. Being familiar with the wind is a big part of it, he said.
Love of the sport
The kiters agree that the camaraderie is unbeatable. Chenier enjoys shooting the breeze over a few beers with the other kiters after time on the lake. When actually kiting, people are pretty separated and there isn’t a lot of interaction, he said.
Snowkiting is an outlet to get outside and do something exhilarating, Chenier said. If someone has stress in their life and they want to blow off some steam, snowkiting is a fantastic outlet, he added.
“I like to just hear the sound of the snow underneath my skis and the wind in my sail,” Chenier said.
The three agree it’s best for new kiters to start with lessons. The lessons will save time and aggravation, Evans said. People should also start with a small trainer kite, which isn’t big enough to pull them around. That way they can learn how to launch and control the kite, he added.
About the gear
People can either ski, snowboard or ice skate with a kite. The baseline gear for snowkiting is the harness, bar and lines and a kite, Hardy said. Safety gear includes warm winter clothes, a lifejacket, a whistle, helmet and goggles. People dedicated to the sport will accrue kites for different wind conditions. Hardy spent under $1,000 for a full setup, which included used gear. At the high end, people could spend around $5,000 for a full setup.
Mike Kratochwill is the owner of Lakawa, a kiteboarding board shop based in White Bear Lake. Through his business, he teaches snowkiting lessons. Kratochwill is a friend of Evans, who considers him an expert.
Kratochwill teaches lessons out of Wayzata Bay and all over Lake Minnetonka and also races at the Wayzata Yacht Club. Lessons help take care of the barriers to entry, he said. There are no life experiences that give a person the understanding and ability to immediately go out and master snowkiting, he added.
Some of the specific techniques Kratochwill teaches are reading the wind and steering and power management. If a kiter doesn’t know how to steer the thing or manage the power, then they will be out of control and nobody will want to be around them, he said.
For more information about Lakawa, visit lakawa.com.
