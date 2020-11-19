The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society and the Wayzata Historical Society teamed up to host an online event Nov. 9 on the history of West Big Island.
Aaron Person, the president of the Wayzata Historical Society and a volunteer at the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society, presented the information to over 100 viewers.
West Big Island is commonly misidentified as Mahpiyata Island, which is located north of the Big Island Channel. An error caused the name to appear above West Big Island on federal maps for decades. The error was corrected in 2016 but the wrong name still appears on maps today.
Early inhabitants
Person presented on the people who lived in the Lake Minnetonka area. The first inhabitants lived approximately 10,000 years ago. The “Mound Builder” period ended in 1500. Some mounds from the period exist on Lake Minnetonka, possibly on Big Island.
By the 1600s, Minnesota was mostly inhabited by the Lakota and Dakota people. Dakota migrated to the Lake Minnetonka area to hunt, fish and harvest wild rice. On Big Island or “Wetutanka,” the people would harvest maple sap.
The Dakota people were still on Big Island during the early European American period. The Lake Minnetonka area was ceded to the U.S. government between 1851 and 1852, after the Treaty of Mendota was signed and ratified.
The cottagers of West Big Island
Person presented information on several people who build or stayed in cottages on West Big Island. Many of whom knew or had some relation to each other.
One notable person who built a cottage on the island was David Clough, who was illiterate until his wife taught him to read and write. He was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1887 and became Minnesota’s 13th governor in 1895.
By the 1910s, part of West Big Island was populated by Swedish immigrants. Residents fished, swam, played music and card games. They spoke Swedish amongst themselves until the 1940s. Most families were gone by the 1960s.
History preserved
Some cottages build in the late 1800s still stand today and look similar to how they did when they were built. A boathouse built in 1893 can still be spotted on the island.
A bridge to Big Island was proposed several times. The plan never came to fruition due to the cost, aesthetic reasons and because it would negatively impact the lake’s sailing community. Island residents commuted by streetcar boats until 1926.
The presentation was recorded and will be available to members of both the historical societies.
What to look forward to
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will offer a guided walking tour at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec 5. The tour will be of Excelsior’s historic Water Street and will be led by historian Scott D. McGinnis.
The tour will start and end at the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum. Those interested should register by Friday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at waterstreettour.eventbrite.com.
