Trees are ready for public decorating in storefronts and on the sidewalks in Excelsior until Dec. 13. The Giving Tree Project places fully decorated Christmas trees in the homes of local families experiencing hard times.

Both new, handmade, ornaments and tree trimmings that are slightly used are accepted. Tree stands, large ornaments and tree trimming donations can be dropped off at Gary’s First Class Car Care, 301 Water St., or at Excelsior Fire Station #1, 24100 Smithtown Road, Shorewood. The trees are exposed to the elements and the ornaments or cards should be placed in plastic bags.

Giving trees can be found in downtown Excelsior at Dunn Brothers Coffee, The Dock Cinema, Excelsior Bay Books, Alerus, Amore and Fede, Excelsior Eye Care, Capers, Leipold’s, Spirit of the Lake Yoga, David Douglas Jewelers, Epitome Papers, Ooh La La, Emma Rose Consignment Boutique, Gary’s First Class Car Care, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, Artworks Art and Frame, Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank. Giving trees can also be found at other locations in Excelsior including State Farm Insurance, The Commons Work Place and Excelsior Paint and Design.

Scout troops, civic groups, organizations, neighborhoods, explorers, classrooms, friends and family groups can adopt a tree to decorate. Contact kmurphyringate@excelsiorfire.org for details.

If your family, a neighbor or someone you know in the community in need of a Christmas tree this year, contact ResourceWest at 952-933-3860.

