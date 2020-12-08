Giving trees 1

The Giving Tree Project is an opportunity for community members to decorate trees in front of Excelsior businesses. The trees will be given to families in need. Pictured is the Giving Tree last year outside of Ooh La La Boutique. 

For 21 years, The Giving Tree Project has been a tradition in Excelsior. The Excelsior Fire District, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce and Gary’s First Class Car Care encourage community members to decorate the trees, which will be given to families in need.

Each year, Gary’s First Class Car Care donates tree stands and 20 trees from the Garden Patch in Excelsior. The trees are placed outside local businesses for community members to decorate with purchased, used or homemade decorations until Dec. 11.

Giving trees 2

Local business owners and managers volunteer to take care of the trees in case any ornaments fall off or break. The trees and stands are donated by Gary’s First Class Car Care in Excelsior. Pictured is last year’s Giving Tree outside of Dunn Bros Coffee. 

The community

Because the trees are outside, some business owners volunteer to take care of them, or provide “foster care,” in case ornaments fall off, there is heavy snowfall or people leave large donations at the trees, said Kellie Murphy Ringate, the fire district’s fire marshal.

Some groups and organizations, such as the Girl Scouts, BSA Scouts and American Legion Auxiliary, adopt a tree to decorate. Our Savior School in Excelsior is decorating all the stars that go on the trees. It’s fun to walk down the street and see how clever people’s homemade ornaments are, Murphy Ringate said.

People don’t realize how much goes into getting the trees to people, she said. Volunteers must collect the trees, distribute them, decorate and take care of them. There are a lot of working parts and it’s not as simple as putting a tree outside of storefronts, she added.

“I get to see the good side of human beings and how they’re just so willing to do anything and help out,” Murphy Ringate said.

The Giving Tree Project opens the door for people to give more, she said. The project creates awareness for ResourceWest and helps community members realize that the nonprofit helps provide people with a multitude of resources.

ResourceWest’s role

ResourceWest finds the families to receive the trees. The project is an opportunity for business and community members to gather and think about the small things that mean so much, said Tarrah Palm, the executive director of ResourceWest.

The Giving Tree Project complements the organization’s Toy Chest Program, which has provided holiday gifts to children for 27 years. Around 300 families are signed up for the program.

This year, there has been quite a bit of disappointment, Palm said. People are trying to hold on to some form of normalcy. For some families, that means having a Christmas tree. Those traditions are something families can gather and rally around, she added.

For more information about ResourceWest or to donate, visit resourcewest.org.

For more information about The Giving Tree Project, visit excelsiorfire.org.

