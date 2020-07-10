Give a pint (of blood), get a pint (of beer)

What’s better than free beer for a good cause? The Excelsior Morning Rotary Club will host a blood drive noon-6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Excelsior Brewing Co. Donors who give a pint of blood will receive a tasty craft brew on the house. Those who donate double will also receive double the beer.
Memorial Blood Centers donation vehicles will be in the brewery’s parking lot at 421 Third St., Excelsior. To schedule an appointment, go to mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 4891 or scan the QR code.
Memorial Blood Centers had a stable blood supply because of an outpouring of support when COVID-19 began and because of lower demand from hospitals, according to Alicia Northenscold, an account manager for the southwest area. Hospitals have resumed performing elective surgeries and people are going back to work and traveling, which means an increase in motor vehicle crashes and demand for blood.
About 30% of the population is eligible to donate blood and only 7% do donate, Northenscold said. That supply sustains all the hospitals. One donation of whole blood can save or impact three lives, she added.
To ensure blood donation is safe during the pandemic, the center has procedures in place. Donors must answer a series of questions and have their temperature checked and the items touched during registration will be sanitized. Only four donors will be allowed in the donation vehicle at a time and cleaning will be increased in the donation area. Donors will be given a card with a number to call if they learn they were in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The center would normally provide one blood donation vehicle but are providing three at the brewery event. The organizers are hoping for an outpouring of community support, she said.
The brewery crew was happy to participate and the club was trying to make this fun, said Nick Ruehl, chair of the event. Ruehl’s close friend has leukemia and was in need of blood, so the cause is near to his heart.
Donating blood is important and people are saving a life by donating, Ruehl said, adding there is currently an urgent need.
“This is a real chance for the ordinary person to be a hero,” he said.
There are more opportunities through Memorial Blood Centers to donate blood, including these drives scheduled in the area:
July 10
Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 10:30 a.m. -6 p.m.
July 22
Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth, 2-7 p.m.
July 25
Wild Prairie Harley Davidson, 12480 Plaza Drive, Eden Prairie, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
To see the updated donor eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment, visit mbc.org
