Nine entrepreneurial women have purchased the historic bed and breakfast on Water Street in downtown Excelsior. They revealed some of their plans for transforming the space into a vacation rental, all while producing a TV show in the process.
Real estate and land developer Kelly Olsen of Mound is always looking at properties in Excelsior, and when this house came up, she reached out to the listing agent and wrote an offer, sight unseen.
She saw the potential in the historic bed and breakfast in what seemed to be an ideal location at 371 Water Street in Excelsior.
Olsen then reached out to her monthly networking group, The Power of She, and eight women jumped on board with her.
“We actually had more interest than we had shares available,” Olsen said.
Now, they intend to convert the space into more of a vacation rental for larger parties and groups, whether it be weddings, retreats, reunions or any other special event.
Since the new owners closed on the bed and breakfast on August 11, the Guest House has already been the hospitality suite for multiple weddings, Olsen said.
Her vision for the Guest House started with a personal desire to provide lodging options for visitors of Excelsior.
“I got married in Excelsior in 2012 (and) there was nowhere to stay,” she said, noting they had to shuttle their guests to the nearest hotel in Chanhassen. She also noted all the cruise boats that come in and out of Excelsior, drawing others from out-of-town.
Another painful factor was her first husband being killed by a drunk driver in 2008.
“Following that, I really had this desire to get people to slow down and spend time with the people that they love. And I think this really squarely fits that niche,” she said.
This isn’t Olsen’s first business venture either.
Seven years ago, she purchased the foreclosed Han’s Bakery in Anoka, which she operated until May, selling it to the owners of Wuollet’s Bakery.
“Honestly when I boil it all down, it’s the same thing. I wanted to bring something back to life and I wanted people to slow down and spend time with the people they care about,” she said.
Olsen shared that the eight others that have been invited to partner in this are the same people who book these kinds of trips, which will be helpful when transforming it into a place where they would like to stay.
As a builder and designer at NR Properties Inc., Trisha Raich of Blaine was enticed to join the partnership without knowing much about it or the city of Excelsior, but knew it was a “really cool area.”
“A lot of what I do is truly fixing things up and making them pretty,” she said. “I was very interested ... knowing we were going to be fixing up and making this house even prettier than it already is ... And to do it with ladies was even better.”
Also jumping on board with the project is Kari Nokken, founder of the nonprofit, Patiently Waiting, which offers infertility and adoption support.
“My whole thing is about family and community,” Nokken said, adding that she loves the idea of hosting and creating a space that will support people on their journey, all while creating new memories and building traditions.
The other women involved are: Michelle Young, wealth management at Confetti Wealth; Maria Anderson, insurance agent at Maria D Agency - State Farm; Jorie Wilkinson, executive assistant at Olsen Global, LLC; Jennifer Dierkhising, mortgage banker at Refined Lending; Joanna Kelzenberg, financial advisor turned “Household CEO;” and Mandy Meisner, Anoka County Commissioner.
When finished with the project, there will be 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, though it’s currently available for rent and can accommodate up to 14 guests for about $1,000 a night.
Other improvements include exterior and interior painting, new linens and furniture, refinishing the hardwood floors, replacing carpet, turning two small kitchens into one large kitchen, and converting the lower level, tuck-under garage into additional living space.
“So we’re making really significant changes to the way this place will function and operate,” Olsen said.
The adjacent cottage house, which served as the former owners’ living quarters, will also be transformed into a duplex, with 1,000 square feet on each level, each with two bedrooms, one bath, a full kitchen, and their own exterior spaces as well.
The women are also in the process of producing a TV series called “Miss Inndependent,” where they are documenting the inn’s restoration project, in the hopes of being picked up by HGTV.
Formerly Bird House Inn Bed & Breakfast Hotel, the women wanted a historically relevant name, which also led them into the future and coincided with their vision.
The Guest House was the perfect fit, Olsen said.
“It was always intended to house guests, and we really do want people to feel like this is their house,” she said.
The owners invite everyone to follow along on their adventures through social media @TheGuestHouseMN. Information on bookings can be found online at www.theguesthousemn.com.
A historic place in Excelsior
Originally built by James Clark in 1858 (the same year Minnesota became a state), the house was turned into a boarding house as the Lake Minnetonka tourist trade began to flourish, according to Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society.
In 1880, Clark moved a two-story building and attached it to the existing house thus expanding capacity by 30 guests.
Clark also kept a boat for guests to use as the house was once on the shores of Crystal Bay (now known as Mud Lake), which was part of Galpin Lake before Highway 7 was built.
In addition to being one of Excelsior’s earliest settlers, Clark is notable for being a town leader, a politician, a gold rush explorer and a Civil War veteran. He is buried in Excelsior’s Oak Hill Cemetery with much of his family.
Most recently the seven-bedroom house and adjacent cottage operated as the Bird House Inn and Gardens, under the ownership of Dave and Gretchen Wahlstedt.
