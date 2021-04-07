Beth Petersen Randall, a real estate agent based in Excelsior and founder of the BPR Experience, has launched the podcast “Girl, Get Your Face Off A Bus Bench” with Kristi Clinton, the director and producer of creative services at the BPR Experience.
Petersen Randall and Clinton have been friends for 13 years. They always knew they’d work together at some point, but their professional lives hadn’t aligned. Petersen Randall was previously working on a real estate team.
That is until the friends met for happy hour in the fall of 2019. They got on the subject of real estate marketing and Clinton posed the question, “why are there still Realtors faces on bus benches?” Petersen Randall said she didn’t know if the strategy worked but it was how it’s how it had always been done.
Clinton’s experience is in running a small business and she understands how important human connection is to business. There was such a disconnect for her with realty, she said, adding she was confused by the industry’s marketing strategies.
Petersen Randall wondered what it would look like if Clinton started helping market her realty business. Before the COVID-19 shutdowns, the two started working together part-time. Petersen Randall launched her personnel brand and it snowballed, she said, adding that 10 months later she left the team and started the BPR Experience. Now, she has her own team and Clinton is working for her full-time.
There were a lot of limitations for how they could serve clients while Petersen Randall was on the other team. Launching the BPR Experience opened up possibilities for how they could serve not only clients but also other real estate agents, Clinton said.
The podcast
Through the podcast, they want to better serve agents who might work in a brokerage that isn’t offering great training or who are a one-person shop out of their home, trying to manage their children and realty business, Petersen Randall said.
“We’re really trying to create a space where Realtors, especially women Realtors, feel like they’re part of a community outside of themselves,” Petersen Randall said.
The point of the podcast is to welcome people to join the conversation, feel like they’re part of something bigger and learn something along the way. Clinton is bringing her years of marketing experience and Petersen Randall is bringing her knowledge of the realty business.
Real estate can be a very isolating business, Petersen Randall said. Especially with the pandemic and people wanting more human connection, the podcast is a place where people can turn to. That’s why they wanted to create a space that was safe, Clinton said.
“Women empowerment is obviously what we’re going for here,” Clinton said.
Petersen Randall thinks that their friendship will come through in the podcast. Real estate marketing is the focus but they also hope to tell stories, make listeners laugh and feel like they’re part of the gal pal crew, she said. Episodes will discuss how to show up for each other, build a bigger table so everyone has a seat and will feature guest interviews. The topics will be broad enough so that all women can enjoy listening.
Some of the topics may be uncomfortable, such as money matters. Many people were raised to think it’s a taboo topic, especially for women, Petersen Randall said.
It’s not just real estate agents who are getting something out of the podcast. They’re hearing from many different people that are hooked on the show, Clinton said.
Petersen Randall described the podcast as a soft place for people to land on their hardest of days. Clinton hopes listeners leave feeling inspired, a little less alone and ready to tackle their day.
Neither Petersen Randall or Clinton had ever podcasted before. It’s very time-consuming, Petersen Randall said. They’re running marketing for her real estate brand and now added the BusBench Babes brand.
The work feels rewarding, Clinton added. What they’re doing is needed because there was a gap. Listeners are coming out of the woodwork to say they needed this, Clinton said.
Petersen Randall noted that a big thing about the real estate business is that everything is propriety. Agents often feel like they have a secret thing that they’re going to market and they’re not going to share with anyone else.
“We’re here to say that it doesn’t have to be that way,” she said. She’s sharing tips and tricks that will help other agents. There’s plenty of business to go around and if her friend succeeds, in the end, so does she, she said.
“It doesn’t have to be either-or, we can both win,” Petersen Randall said.
“Girl, Get Your Face Off A Bus Bench” can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and on thebprexperience.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.