Frankie Torres is a 20-year-old psychology major and music minor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She grew up in Shorewood and Deephaven and attended Minnetonka High School.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres has recorded three singles, which she wrote and were produced by Tommy Barbarella. She released a single in October and November and will release another in the middle of December.
Musical background
Torres was involved with the music program School of Rock from when she was 8 to 17 years old. Before that, she was performing on stage for talent shows. At the School of Rock, she learned how to play the drums, electric guitar and the keyboard, among other instruments.
Vocals became her primary focus. Through the program, she learned classic rock music. Torres and the other musicians performed at local bars, went on tour and played at music festivals such as Summerfest, Lollapalooza and the Prior Lake Music Festival, performing for 15,000 people.
Performing in the community
In 2017, Torres and a few of her friends from School of Rock formed the band Yellow 35. They often performed at Excelsior Brewing Company and even played at a wedding.
For two summers, the band performed at a private party on Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior. They set up a stage in the backyard and played loud enough that people boated up to listen. A bachelorette party even showed up so they had to play “Dancing Queen” again, she said with a laugh.
The band was offered a chance to play at the Fourth of July celebration in Excelsior one year, but Torres and the drummer were in Europe. They were hoping to play at this year’s celebration, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Her style
Torres always considers what she has to offer as a musician. One of the things she hopes to do is combine her love for multiple genres of music. She wants to combine the musicality of ‘70s rock and blues into modern music, she said.
She hopes to make music that appeals to her generation and others. She thinks there are worthwhile and impactful aspects to every genre of music and hopes to take the best parts of each to make something great, she said.
Torres looks up to musicians from her favorite band Led Zeppelin, to contemporary artists like Kelly Clarkson. Her many teachers at School of Rock were also inspirations. She is grateful for the support of her friends and family, she said.
There are people in her life she doesn’t necessarily thank, but whose doubts and negative comments pushed her to do better, she said.
Songwriting
Torres was writing music before she was 8 years old. The first time she sings a song in the writing process, she is usually sobbing, she said. When it’s something that’s important to her, that brings out her emotions.
“One of the best ways for me to process emotions is musically,” she said.
Her single “Grandpa’s Song,” which came out in October, is about her grandpa who has Alzheimer’s. “Legend,” which came out Nov. 14, is about her wanting to peruse music and make an impact in the world.
When writing “Legend,” Torres finally admitted to herself out loud that she wanted to be a musician. She’d secretly wanted it but hadn’t been ready to put it into words. She knows how difficult it is to be a musician and it’s hard for her to think that what she wants most, is unlikely.
“When you admit that your dreams are something that is basically unobtainable that’s a really difficult thing to process,” she said.
From a mother’s perspective
Donni Torres, her mom, knew right away that her daughter was talented. Even before she could speak, she was singing in key, she said. She would hum and make sounds that sounded like music. Both of her grandmothers insisted her musical talents came from their mothers, she said, with a laugh.
Torres can see her daughter’s passion and commitment. She’s a hard worker, which can be to her detriment. No one will ever be as hard on her and she is on herself, Donni said. She tells her daughter that if it ever stops being fun she shouldn’t pursue music anymore.
“It never seems to have stopped being fun,” Donni said.
Proud moments are when she’s at shows and can hear people she doesn’t know remarking on her daughter’s talent. She needs other’s perspectives to know she isn’t being genetically blind, she said.
On an individual level, she enjoys seeing how her daughter talks to people off stage, how gracious and grateful Frankie is. Her job as a mother is to be her biggest cheerleader, but also to ground her, she said.
Torres was a self-described ‘80s rocker chick. Watching her daughter perform on stage, she gets to live out her rocker fantasies. She imagines it must be hard for her daughter to not be able to perform due to COVID-19.
Torres hopes she and others will get to see Frankie perform again soon. In the meantime, she is playing her daughter’s songs on repeat.
Bandmates and best friends
Braden Ross, 19, met Torres in 2013 when they were in the School of Rock and was a bandmate in Yellow 35. Torres was good at bringing people together and coming up with solutions when arguments arose in the band, Ross said.
Ross admires Torres’ songwriting. It’s something she didn’t share as much before but now she’s coming into her own, she said.
“Even as her best friend, it’s a different side of her to see,” she said.
Looking toward the future
After Torres gets her bachelor’s degree in psychology, she plans to get a master’s degree in social work. She hopes to be a counselor or therapist because she likes helping people and plans to support herself as a musician that way.
Torres wants to collaborate with friends who are musicians and release more music. When COVID-19 is over, she hopes to start playing live shows in Excelsior again. It’s one step at a time, she said, adding that she’s ready to get moving.
