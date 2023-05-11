With enough labels for 1,500 books, the group ran out

The fourth year of the Excelsior book drive experienced a surprising complication: not enough labels for all of the donated books.

Deephaven Elementary book drive - 1
Buy Now

The results of the book drive: 65 boxes stuffed full of books for all different ages.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 2
Buy Now

Former Minnetonka Superintendent and book drive program coordinator, Don Draayer, speaking to volunteers about organizing the donated books.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 3
Buy Now

Excelsior Rotary members, Deephaven Elementary parents and other community members work together on the morning of May 2 to pack away more than 1,500 donated books to go to five local non-profits.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 4
Buy Now

Excelsior Rotary members, Deephaven Elementary parents and other community members work together on the morning of May 2 to pack away more than 1,500 donated books to go to five local non-profits.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 5
Buy Now

Excelsior Rotary members, Deephaven Elementary parents and other community members work together on the morning of May 2 to pack away more than 1,500 donated books to go to five local non-profits.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 6
Buy Now

The results of the book drive: 65 boxes stuffed full of books for all different ages.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 7

Former Minnetonka Superintendent and book drive program coordinator Don Draayer sorting books for the book drive.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 9

The book drive books delivered to Story Orchard Books in Minneapolis.
Deephaven Elementary book drive - 8

Deephaven Elementary students thanking the Rotarians for their book drive work.

Tags

Load comments