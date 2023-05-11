With enough labels for 1,500 books, the group ran out
The fourth year of the Excelsior book drive experienced a surprising complication: not enough labels for all of the donated books.
The drive, which has been going strong for four years and began thanks to an initiative from former 25-year Minnetonka Superintendent Don Draayer, had an initial goal of 1,500 books. While a combined total of 35 volunteers from the Excelsior Rotary members, Deephaven Elementary parents and other community members packed and sorted the books into age categories the morning of May 2, that amount was easily surpassed with more than 1,600 donated books, which filled 65 boxes.
“I think the public is beginning to wake up to the fact that kids need to be read to and it’s more than just playing on the playground. They’ve got to have mental stimulation for brain development so I think that’s making a difference,” Draayer said.
The book drive ran April 17-28 at the school, with Deephaven students participating competitively to urge students and families to continue to bring in either new or gently used books. The turn-out from the drive was then donated to five local non-profits, including ICA Food Shelf, Reach Out and Read MN, Way to Grow, Eastside Learning Center and Story Orchard Books.
Monetary donations from the Excelsior Rotary were also given to each of the non-profits.
“Child literacy. We’re providing needy parents, kids at any ages, to be able to pick up books and have as their own. ... If you read to children 0-2-years-old, it’s magic, and that’s where we start,” said Steve Frazier, Excelsior Rotary president.
The effort began when Draayer was invited by the University of Minnesota to work with graduate students interested in becoming future administrators. During that time, he found a workshop opportunity he attended focusing on early childhood development and its research.
“What I learned was that school doesn’t start with kindergarten. School starts from pregnancy. There’s brain development and how parents talk to each other and how they talk to the baby makes a big difference... The first two years they’re not talking. They’re just eating, mostly, sleeping and pooping. But the external environment around the child is helping the brain cells that are forming to be stimulated and be useful,” he said.
If those brain cells are not stimulated, he said they begin to slough off. Because of that, how the parents interact with their children before school begins is an important predisposition to how they will learn and do once they are in school.
With this information in mind, Draayer went to the Excelsior Rotary and pitched the idea to fulfill the need for books in the community for families who may not have access to them. He contacted Reach Out And Read MN and asked them what could be done, and they said they needed both new books and used books.
During the first year of the drive, Draayer went to 25 other Rotaries in the west suburbs and received money from them. The next year, he and his wife cleaned out their old books and encouraged nearby Scenic Heights Elementary in Minnetonka to do the same, an effort that was well-received by students.
This year, its fourth drive was certainly well-received at Deephaven Elementary. One key success was a group of fifth graders who help out around the school, Draayer said. The students went around to classrooms and encouraged participation from the rest of the students, drumming up competition and getting everyone excited about the drive.
“That was their way of building fun. I think that made a difference, too.” He said.
Draayer confirmed that other schools will be participating in next year’s book drive already, including Minnewashta Elementary School as a host.
Long-time Excelsior Rotary member Randall Schumacher was one of the hardworking drive volunteers and has always had a lot of fun working the drive. He said they all knew how important early reading was for families.
“You always hear stories where a kid gets their first free book and I think out here in the burbs we just take it for granted,” he said.
