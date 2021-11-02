Steve Finch helped restart the Heritage Preservation Commission
Steve Finch, Excelsior mayor from 1996 to 1998, died Oct. 14 at the age of 78 from terminal cancer.
“Steve was someone with tremendous conviction and strength of character and just a really strong commitment to the city of Excelsior. A real committed leader and volunteer,” said Excelsior Councilmember Jennifer Caron, who knew Finch for more than 25 years and served on the Planning Commission with him. “He served as mayor and then when that term was up, I think he ran for re-election. He was not re-elected, but he continued to serve the city from that point forward.”
After his term as mayor, Finch remained actively involved in the city as a 28-year resident. He continued to serve Excelsior in a variety of roles, including a member of the Planning Commission, Heritage Preservation Commission, Charter Commission and Finance Advisory Commission.
According to Caron, Finch and his Excelsior City Council approved the Heritage Preservation ordinance restarting the Heritage Preservation Commission nearly 25 years ago.
“They approved the historic downtown district in Excelsior, that council, and against just a lot of opposition, but they were future-thinking,” she said. “Understanding that if that type of action wasn’t taken, we could lose our historic district. We could lose our historic buildings.”
Excelsior’s commercial historic district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places just two weeks ago. If Finch and his council hadn’t restarted the Heritage Preservation Commission, Excelsior wouldn’t have a district on the National Register, Caron said.
Earlier this year, Excelsior recognized April 8 as Steve Finch Day and placed a banner above Water Street to honor him. The city held a gathering and an ice cream social in the afternoon with ice cream donated from Tommy’s Tonka Trolley. The idea was originally suggested by Mayor Todd Carlson during the April 5 Excelsior City Council meeting.
“Hey, Steve. We’re calling you out from here in Excelsior tonight because Excelsior has declared April 8, 2021, Steve Finch Day,” Carlson said during the meeting. “And a grateful community is saying thank you for 25 years of distinguished public service.”
The proclamation for Steve Finch Day listed several of Finch’s other community accomplishments, including his instrumental leadership in securing the future of the Excelsior Fire District, enacting a city comprehensive plan, developing a parking plan for downtown, developing a long-range financial plan for the city and incorporating financial transparency provisions into the city’s charter, as well as instituting projects to reconnect the south side neighborhoods to downtown Excelsior.
Carlson said he met Finch in 2014 and got to know him well. He said Finch was completely devoted to making Excelsior better and stayed involved in the city long after he was mayor, something that not many did.
“Excelsior is going to miss Steve Finch,” Carlson said.
Finch was also a 14-year member of the Service Academy Graduates Group, chairman and CEO of William Street Enterprises in Excelsior, and president of Signs4Success in Eden Prairie, according to his LinkedIn profile. Visitation was held on Oct. 20 at the Huber Funeral Home Excelsior Chapel and a funeral service was held on Oct. 21 at the Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.