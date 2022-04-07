Minnetonka High School grad and ‘band nerd’ focusing on new pop sound
Minnetonka High School alum John Mark Nelson is excited to share the next chapter in his musical career with his new EP, “Hideaway,” coming out this week.
The release is a collection of both new and unreleased songs as he transitions toward a more neusonic sound closer to alternative pop rather than the acoustic songs he was known for before.
Nelson, whose first album “Still Here” came out in 2011, has since released three additional full-length albums and an EP. His last release “Four Days Away” came out in 2017.
“It’s kind of all coming from this place of maybe wanting to make songs that were really sonically exciting and kind of large, whereas maybe songs I’ve made in the past were kind of paired down and primarily focused around almost what it might be like to see me play live,” he said.
His favorite songs on the album are the ones that involve contributions from his friends. He said it makes him smile to hear different vocal features on different tracks. If he had to pick a favorite, he said it would be “Perfect Stranger” featuring Sophia Mills because it feels like a song they made together.
“I think that one of my hopes for the EP is to start a new chapter of my life as ‘singer-songwriter John Mark Nelson.’ It sounds very strange to refer to myself as if I’m another person but I feel like my life has had a lot of chapters since I started in music and actually this year marks ten years ago that I put out my first record when I was just in high school,” Nelson said, adding that “Hideaway” circles back as a reminder that while he does many different things, being an artist and singer-songwriter is still who he is.
Growing up, he found himself interested in his father’s recording equipment. His family was very musical, with his trained piano-playing father and his mother who sang.
“I have a lot of memories of being a kid. Day in and day out, my dad would sit and play at the piano and my mom would sing. They had the ‘Carole King - Tapestry’ songbook and they would crack that open and they’d just play the album down - my mom singing and my dad playing the piano - and that was such a special memory to me,” Nelson said.
His parents helped introduce him to different kinds of music, with a classical and jazz influence coming from his father and pop influence from his mother. While his father tried to teach Nelson how to play the piano, he said he was incredibly resistant. With a desire to carve his own path, he focused on other instruments.
“I started playing drum set and percussion instruments, and I thought that was really really fun and exciting. And then when I went to Minnetonka High School, I was like the epitome of the band nerd, in every curricular, co-curricular band you can possibly imagine. I was at the school from well before school started until long after it ended,” he said.
Nelson was also excited by the prospect of laying sounds together and focused on mastering the art of tracking. He took inspiration from Bon Iver and took cues from another Midwest artist, Sufjan Stevens for his work.
The current Californian was initially “discovered” and “anointed” by the local Minneapolis NPR affiliate, The Current, while he was still in high school. He secured a booking agent, signed himself to a label and went on tour with a newly formed band. However, through a series of career ups and downs as a performer, he began exploring new avenues of creativity as a producer and engineer, soon finding himself the opportunity to work in Los Angeles with Dan Wilson, a fellow Minnesota native known for his work with the band Semisonic as well as his efforts as Grammy-winning producer and songwriter for many famous artists.
Nelson was already familiar with California because he was born there and had family he’d visited many times in the past. For him, the chance to move to Los Angeles and work with Wilson was an offer he couldn’t refuse. He left Excelsior in 2019 and the opportunity became an incredible learning experience, he said.
“When we moved I was about 25 turning 26 and so the chance to work day in and day out with someone like Dan, with the point he’s at in his career was such an intense saturated learning experience where it was just day in, day out learning learning learning. It felt like almost being an intern or doing some intensive summer school,” he said.
According to Nelson, he attributes much of his growth in both songwriting and production to his experience working with new artists every day while he was with Wilson. After about two years of doing that work, he wanted to make his own music again and soon the “Hideaway” EP was born.
Since completing the album, he’s become interested in composing and scoring, and creating original music for nontraditional streaming or performing medias, such as podcasts, videogames and movies. He’s currently working on a project that he hopes becomes another EP or an album with where band members are equally contributing. And under his great grandmother’s name, Signa, he makes instrumental piano records and has an album of that music as well as a double Christmas song album in the same instrumental style coming out before the end of the year.
“Hideaway” comes out April 8 and can be ordered digitally at https://johnmarknelsonmusic.bandcamp.com/.
