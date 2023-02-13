The project is set to be completed by June 2024
After significant discussion since 2021, final approvals have gone forward for the redevelopment planned for 339 Third Street in Excelsior, which currently houses City Hall.
The planned unit development final plan was approved, along with the preliminary and final plat, by a 3-1 vote with Mayor Todd Carlson voting against it.
The redevelopment would contain 50 residential rental units, which would include 39 apartment units and 11 rowhomes. The project is expected to be completed by June 2024.
A total of 36 proposed conditions were needed for approval of the PUD final plan, which were listed in the meeting packet. The project received unanimous approvals for a comprehensive plan amendment which will guide the project for high-density residential and the first reading of a zoning amendment. Land use development and tax increment financing (TIF) development agreements were approved 3-1, with Carlson voting against them.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron recused herself from the entire meeting item due to the involvement of West Drive in council’s conversation.
Ultimately, the council gave the okay on developer-proposed street lighting for the West Drive parking lot, city-style lighting for Third Street to match Water Street, reducing parking fees and approving the new zoning language proposed by the Planning Commission. Council was originally divided between a partial or full reconstruction of West Drive along with the construction schedule.
Carlson asked other members of the council to support full reconstruction of West Drive and a construction schedule that began at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays instead of 9 a.m. as well as the extension of construction hours at night to move from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. if it would be helpful. In turn, he would approve the comprehensive plan amendment, which required four votes to pass.
Dan Johnson and Carl Runck from Red Leaf Partners presented on many of the items discussed, with Runck originally asking council for a variance on the construction schedule. He wanted to start at 7 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. which he said was due to needing to excavate a lot of dirt in the area and a desire to get the project done faster.
Other items discussed included proposed parking garage signage, waiving metered parking, where businesses could unload and load, stormwater management, undergrounding power lines and the construction management plan, which was predicted to take 15-16 months to complete the development.
A temporary parking plan was put together during construction. General public parking during that time includes existing street parking available on Second Street between Water Street and Center Street; on Third Street between Water Street and Center Street; on Center Street between Second Street; and Third Street.
Public hearing
After some council discussion and presentations, residents were invited to participate in a public hearing. Of those who participated, some residents voiced concerns about the width of the roads, loss of parking for businesses while paying a parking impact fee, delivery truck zones, handicapped parking spaces, the location of the siren, wanting the street lights to match the city’s lights, the brightness of proposed signage and wanting alternative parking options during construction.
Some residents voiced their support of the project, including supporting PUD approval and liking the idea of “fresh” apartments in the city.
Caron also spoke during the public hearing as a resident.
Background
The city chose Red Leaf Partners to develop the property out of six developers, hosted a May open house and held a site plan review during the summer. Discussions have revolved around parking concerns, what the development would look like, and whether to include City Hall in the plan. The 339 Third Street building currently houses City Hall, which has since been relocated to the Excelsior Office Center at 350 Highway 7, Suite 230.
Council is currently deciding where to hold City Council meetings. The Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting will take place at the Emergency Operations Center building at the Excelsior Fire District at 24100 Smithtown Rd, Shorewood.
The last 339 Third Street discussion from the council was held in January where they unanimously gave design standard review approval for the redevelopment.
