The project is set to be completed by June 2024

After significant discussion since 2021, final approvals have gone forward for the redevelopment planned for 339 Third Street in Excelsior, which currently houses City Hall.

Rendering

A rendering of the proposed 339 Third Street redevelopment in Excelsior, including a location for the city’s siren.
Construction parking schedule

The construction parking management plan for the 339 Third Street redevelopment.

