Filing opened on July 28 for city offices. The filing period closed Aug. 11, after this edition went to press. This is a list of who has filed through Aug. 6.
Incumbent Todd Carlson and Peter Hartwich have filed for mayor of Excelsior.
Incumbent Greg Miller has filed for Excelsior City Council.
Jennifer Labadie and Guy Sanschagrin have filed for mayor of Shorewood.
Incumbent Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies and Pamela McDonald have filed for Shorewood City Council.
Adam Jennings and Jon Kristian Terp have filed for mayor of Tonka Bay.
No candidates have filed for Deephaven city offices.
Incumbent Vince Suerth has filed for mayor of Woodland.
Incumbent Deb Kind has filed for mayor of Greenwood.
Incumbent Bill Cook has filed for Greenwood City Council.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us. A final list of candidates in each city will be published in the Aug. 20 Sun Sailor. Voter guides for each city election will be published before the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.