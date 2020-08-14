Filing opened on July 28 for city offices. The filing period closed Aug. 11, after this edition went to press. This is a list of who has filed through Aug. 6.

Incumbent Todd Carlson and Peter Hartwich have filed for mayor of Excelsior.

Incumbent Greg Miller has filed for Excelsior City Council.

Jennifer Labadie and Guy Sanschagrin have filed for mayor of Shorewood.

Incumbent Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies and Pamela McDonald have filed for Shorewood City Council.

Adam Jennings and Jon Kristian Terp have filed for mayor of Tonka Bay.

No candidates have filed for Deephaven city offices.

Incumbent Vince Suerth has filed for mayor of Woodland.

Incumbent Deb Kind has filed for mayor of Greenwood.

Incumbent Bill Cook has filed for Greenwood City Council.

Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us. A final list of candidates in each city will be published in the Aug. 20 Sun Sailor. Voter guides for each city election will be published before the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments