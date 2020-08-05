Filing opened on July 28 for city offices and will close on Aug. 11. This is a list of who has filed through July 31.

No candidates have filed for Excelsior city offices.

Jennifer Labadie and Guy Sanschagrin filed for mayor of Shorewood.

Paula Callies filed for Shorewood City Council.

No candidates have filed for Tonka Bay city offices.

No candidates have filed for Deephaven city offices.

Incumbent Vince Suerth filed for mayor of Woodland.

Incumbent Deb Kind filed for mayor of Greenwood.

Incumbent Bill Cook filed for Greenwood City Council.

Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.

