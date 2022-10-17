Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has awarded a $269,600 grant to Excelsior in partnership with Greenwood under the first round of grants from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.

Acting Administrator Pollack joined U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips along with local and state officials from Excelsior, Greenwood and Minnesota Department of Transportation last week to announce the grant, which will help the cities plan for improvements to the Minnetonka Boulevard Bridge over St. Alban’s Bay of Lake Minnetonka. The bridge was built during the 1940’s and connects the cities of Excelsior and Greenwood.

