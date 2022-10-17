Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has awarded a $269,600 grant to Excelsior in partnership with Greenwood under the first round of grants from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Acting Administrator Pollack joined U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips along with local and state officials from Excelsior, Greenwood and Minnesota Department of Transportation last week to announce the grant, which will help the cities plan for improvements to the Minnetonka Boulevard Bridge over St. Alban’s Bay of Lake Minnetonka. The bridge was built during the 1940’s and connects the cities of Excelsior and Greenwood.
“This important bridge, linking Excelsior to Greenwood and beyond into neighboring Lake Minnetonka communities, was built as a Federal WPA project in 1941. For over 80 years, it has served the community well, but now urgently needs reinvestment,” Excelsior Acting Mayor Jennifer Caron said. “Excelsior is grateful for this Federal grant to help this historic bridge continue to fulfill its critical role of providing road, trail and walkway connections for our first responders, residents, businesses and visitors for another 80 years.”
“Technically, the St. Alban’s Bay bridge is the dividing boundary between the cities of Greenwood and Excelsior, but it really is a connection between our two communities that provides vital access for our businesses and residents,” said Greenwood Mayor Debra Kind. “It is great news that our little – but very important – bridge is receiving Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funds.”
In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program will make the single largest dedicated investment in bridges – $12.5 billion over five years, with nearly $2.4 billion available in Fiscal Year 2022 – since the construction of the interstate highway system.
These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will be used to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects, one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is working to build, repair, and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $20 million in FY 2022 funding for Bridge Planning grants. FHWA will reserve the remaining $1.6 million to award to projects identified under the upcoming Large Bridge Project grant awards that may be better suited for a planning grant than a construction grant.
