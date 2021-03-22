Faribault Woolen Mill Co. opened a new location at 234 Water St. in Excelsior on March 16. The store is inside the Miller Block building.
The Faribault Woolen Mill Co. was founded in 1865 and is the oldest manufacturing company in Minnesota. According to Chairman and CEO Paul Grangaard, the company once sold 30% of the blankets in the United States.
The technology of blankets changed and there was a lot of competition. The company wasn’t doing well, so it closed in 2009. Paul Mooty purchased the mill and reopened it in the middle of 2011.
Grangaard worked with Ross Widmoyer, the president and COO of the company, at a shoe manufacturer. The two merged the small company they created after they left the shoe business with Faribault in February 2020.
Faribault has locations in Minneapolis, Faribault and Chicago. Company leaders hope to open locations in Duluth and Rochester or Stillwater. Ultimately, they want to open in major metropolitan areas, but first need to stabilize and solidify the business here in Minnesota, Grangaard said.
Direct to consumer
The same forces the kept the mill from being successful in 2009 are still at work, Grangaard said. A big challenge has been the internet and online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic has also created new obstacles. People are at home and are not out and about spending the way they did in the past, he said.
When Faribault sells through a retailer, the store usually buys three styles. The stores are not looking to build the mill’s brand and take about two-thirds of the profitability, Grangaard said. Now, Faribault is focusing on being direct to consumer.
For the business to survive, the company needs to have a direct relationship with the customer so we can develop the brand, Grangaard said.
Even though Faribault is paying for rent and sales staff, it’s making better profits to sustain the business, he said. Faribault has also pivoted to ecommerce. Last year, the company’s online business doubled and this year it’s already up another 100%, he said.
The fabric of Minnesota
Faribault officials chose Excelsior for its newest location because it is a beautiful town.
“The outdoor Minnesota life is what we’re about and Excelsior is so quintessentially outdoor Minnesota,” Grangaard said. There’s a lot of foot traffic along Water Street and they love being associated with Hotel Excelsior, he added.
Due to COVID-19, there is a renewed interest in home decorating and outdoor socializing. There’s nothing better than throwing a blanket to stay warm on a pontoon boat or around a fire after the sun goes down, Grangaard said.
Faribault is focusing on art and design at a level the company never has before, Grangaard said. Last year, over 100 new products were introduced, many of which were Minnesota-themed designs such as the Lake Minnetonka and White Fish Chain of Lakes blankets. Some of the designs were done by local artists such as Adam Turman and Dyani White Hawk.
Faribault has fixed the problem of scratchy wool. The blankets are soft to the touch and are warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Wool is water repellent, natural, sustainable and high quality, Grangaard said.
“Just like you don’t offer cheap wine to your guests when they’re over, you don’t want to offer bad blankets to your guests,” Grangaard said.
Grangaard looks forward to activity at the store, which will require hiring more people and opening new store locations. Retail has been a tough sector with all the shutdowns, he said, adding it felt great to open a new location and offer people jobs.
Faribault will foster an interaction between customer and employee, where both feel like the company appreciates them and they’re proud of the product, Grangaard said. “We’re building a business that provides livelihoods and great products,” he added.
Community members have already reached out and Faribault will speak with the Rotary Club at the end of March.
“It’s all part of this community coming together and helping each other out,” Grangaard said.
Jeff Verdoorn and Tyler Nelson are the development partners who purchased the Miller Block building and are developing the Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street above the store. Verdoorn said that Faribault is a premier retailer that has come into a great spot right in the heart of downtown Excelsior.
Nelson noted that in a section of Faribault’s wall, a pane of glass will be installed between the store and the space next to it. That way, the lake, more sunlight and foot traffic on the sidewalk will be visible from the store. It will also make the space look bigger, he said.
Each suite at the Hotel Excelsior will have a Lake Minnetonka blanket as well as another blanket styled to each room’s color scheme. Faribault’s book about its history will be added to the collection of books in the suites.
Info: Faribaultmill.com
