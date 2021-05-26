Fanfare for The Commons is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, July 8, in the Excelsior Commons Park. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
The idea for the concert has been brewing for a few years. Linda Murrell and Jennifer Caron, co-chairs of the volunteer committee, were discussing that they wanted to bring the Minnesota Orchestra back for the inaugural concert at the Commons pavilion. While the orchestra was scheduled to be on vacation the week of the event, some of the musicians of the orchestra agreed to perform.
“Our hope is that we’re going to bring a lot of people into the Commons who will not have experienced music of this caliber in an open-air concert,” Murrell said.
As the former executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, Murrell helped to bring the Minnesota Orchestra to the Commons for several Fourth of July celebrations.
“To see the reaction of the people in the audience, especially children as they listened to the music and they watched the musicians, it was just transformative,” Murrell said. “Kids would come up there and dance without any inhibition, they were reacting and just being magically affected by the music.”
The name of the event is a nod to the song “Fanfare for the Common Man,” composed by Aaron Copland. They had hoped the musicians could perform the piece, however, the song requires a large number of instruments, Murrell said, adding they have a surprise planned for the musical number that they hope will satisfy the audience.
Refreshments
Two hospitality tents will be set up in the Commons. Engel & Völkers along with Coalition and Small Lot Wine are sponsoring the tents and will offer wine, beer and hard cider in one tent. The other tent will offer water and soft drinks.
Posted on the event’s website, fanfareforthecommons.org, will be a list of local restaurants that will create boxed dinners for the event. People can pre-order dinner, pay in advance and pick up their meal in a tent the night of the concert. For those who don’t want to order a boxed dinner, Murrell encourages them to pack a picnic.
“We just want to create a great American picnic-style event and have people relax and enjoy each other’s company and have a fun night in July,” Murrell said.
COVID-19
People who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask at the event. Event organizers are being careful when it comes to COVID-19, which is one of the reasons why boxed dinners were chosen over normal food sales. All servers will wear gloves, but whether they are masked is up to Coalition and Small Lot Wine, Murrell said.
Sponsorship
Almost all of the event sponsors are local. Murrell said she’s done fundraising for years and has never had an easier time getting sponsors.
“I think they believed in this event,” she said.
There is a section on the website to contribute in support of the event. Funds that aren’t used for Fanfare for The Commons will be held over for next year’s event, which is already being planned. In memoriam contributions will be acknowledged at the event.
“So many people that have stories and history that relate to the Commons,” Murrell said.
Murrell looks forward to seeing the joy on people’s faces when they realize how much energy, creativity and hard work has been invested in the pavilion, which will be the center of culture for the South Lake Minnetonka community, she said.
A rain date for the event is set for Friday, July 9. For more information or to support the event, visit fanfareforthecommons.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.