Julie Hanson-Kleinschmit arrived home in Atlanta after a trip to Fort Lauderdale with her friends when she got the call. Her sister informed her that their dad had a gastrointestinal bleed. Hanson-Kleinschmit threw her swimsuits out of her suitcase and packed warm clothes for her trip to Minnesota.
Hanson-Kleinschmit arrived at her parent’s home, where she grew up, in Shorewood. She thought her dad, Don Hanson, was as strong as an ox, she said. He and her mom, Jan, are in their late 80s and had just been at Mystic Lake Casino a few weeks before.
Don was discharged from the hospital, but within 24 hours he was back because of the bleed. Hospital staff couldn’t find the source of the bleeding and the family couldn’t visit him due to COVID-19. Then, Hanson-Kleinschmit got a call that he had pancreatic cancer that had metastasized.
An impromptu wedding
One of the last things Hanson-Kleinschmit’s dad said to her was “when is the wedding?” He told her that he wanted to marry her mom again after 64 years. She knew she had to organize a vow renewal and that time was of the essence. Her father was already receiving hospice care at home.
Community support
Hanson-Kleinschmit wasn’t familiar with the area anymore and decided to post to the Lake Minnetonka Facebook group to find out where she could get the items she needed such as a wedding cake, sparkling juice and flowers. She informed the community about her dad’s health and that they didn’t have a lot of time.
Hanson-Kleinschmit found support with community members. Many people have been through this, having a loved one or losing a loved one to cancer, she said. Community members and businesses dropped off items to help make the ceremony special.
“I can’t even believe the outpouring of support from our community,” she said. “It was like the community wrapped its arms around this and came together and it made me feel so happy.”
Jody Laughlin was one of the community members who sprang into action to help Hanson-Kleinschmit. Her husband has colon cancer and is going through chemotherapy and she wanted to do something to help.
Laughlin runs Creative Corsages and Boutonnieres, a floral business based in Excelsior. She knew she could help by making the wedding bouquet and boutonniere. The flowers were white roses, specialty mums with yellow centers and baby’s breath. While she was getting the flowers, she decided to pick up a few other things on Hanson-Kleinschmit’s list such as the sparkling juice and wine, cake and some lunch.
“I just felt so honored to be able to do something like that for her,” Laughlin said.
At the Lunds & Byerlys bakery, Laughlin requested a small wedding cake and told the baker the story behind the order. When she went to pick up the cake, it had been paid for by the bakery. By the end of the exchange, Laughlin said she and the baker were both in tears.
When Laughlin arrived with the items, the family invited her to stay for the ceremony. It felt very sacred and personal, she said. To be invited to something like that and to witness the undying love of 64 years touched her heart.
On Jan. 29, Peter Lund, a hospice chaplain, led Don and Jan’s vow renewal. Their family watched while Jan walked through the house with her flowers. Her dad was in his bed, she said. When the chaplain referred to their wedding rings, Don lifted up his hand with his wedding ring finger.
At the small reception, Frank Sinatra’s music played in the background and a neighbor lit fireworks in honor of the vow renewal. It was beautiful, Hanson-Kleinschmit said. Don died the next week.
Due to COVID-19, the family won’t be able to have a traditional funeral. On Valentine’s Day, the family celebrated Don’s life at home.
Silver linings
Hanson-Kleinschmit said she tries to look for the silver lining. Her take-away is that life is a celebration. She made a new group of friends and the whole lake community surrounded the family, she said.
Hanson-Kleinschmit admires her parent’s marriage. The love and respect they had for one another was amazing, she said. Her dad gave her words to live by, such as, “don’t go to bed mad” and “be quick to apologize.”
“Seeing the level of commitment day today and even through this difficult process has made me believe in true love. It is so rare and when you find it you’ve got a hold onto it so tightly and never let go,” she said.
