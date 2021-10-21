a121NW_ExcelsiorFallColorsCUT1.jpg
Two children run past a tree bursting with shades of orange and yellow Oct. 17 near Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior. Fall colors were reaching their peak in parts of the west metro this past weekend. To get the latest fall color report for the state, visit dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a121NW_ExcelsiorFallColorsCUT2.jpg
Shades of red and orange could be spotted Oct. 17 near the new Excelsior Commons bandshell. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a121NW_ExcelsiorFallColorsCUT3.jpg
A mix yellow and orange leaves could be seen while looking toward the sky from a sidewalk in Excelsior. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

