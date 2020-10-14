featured
Fall colors are appearing in Excelsior
Lydia Christianson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
E-editions
Sun Sailor Sections / Magazines
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- A plea to the community from area school superintendents
- New ownership aims to recapture glory at Bloomington’s DoubleTree
- Obituary: Adam Weeks 1982–2020
- Appeals court rules against Anoka-Hennepin in transgender discrimination suit
- Wright County attorney
- Waconia approves apartments; nixes project change
- 2nd District candidate Adam Weeks turned from farming to politics
- Abnormally thrilling
- Seven running for Apple Valley City Council
- Eagan man dies in Eden Prairie crash
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Biden will chart perilous course (2)
- Pamela J. Witte (1)
- 7th District race may have statewide, national impact (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Trump’s words don’t match the truth (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
- Trump has kept his promises (1)
- I know what I’m voting for, do you? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.