Fall colors are appearing in Excelsior

Leaves of orange, red and yellow mix in Oct. 5 among the green trees in the Excelsior Commons. For more information on fall colors, visit dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
Fall colors 2

Trees of orange leaves could be spotted Oct. 5 in front of the Congregational Church of Excelsior, United Church of Christ.
Fall colors 3

A squirrel hops among the fallen leaves Oct. 5 in the Excelsior Commons.
Fall colors 4

Red and orange leaves stand out Oct. 5 against a clear blue sky in Excelsior.

