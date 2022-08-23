Updates were provided at a Aug. 15 meeting.

The Excelsior City Council meeting was packed with information and updates Aug. 15, including a continued conversation about 339 Third Street parking and talking about steamboat Minnehaha’s potential new launching home.

339 Third Street

The 339 Third Street floor plan for the first level of the development.
Minnehaha
Steamboat Minnehaha.
Tom McCarthy
Tom McCarthy, the president of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka, gave a presentation to the Excelsior City Council about using George Street Fire Lane as Minnehaha’s launch site and docking the steamboat at the Port of Excelsior.

