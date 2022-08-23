Updates were provided at a Aug. 15 meeting.
The Excelsior City Council meeting was packed with information and updates Aug. 15, including a continued conversation about 339 Third Street parking and talking about steamboat Minnehaha’s potential new launching home.
The council was interested in pursuing an additional half or full level of parking on 339 Third Street redevelopment, which would include a multifamily development housing 43 apartment units, 11 rowhomes, parking for both residents and the public as well as a potential new City Hall.
The site plan review for the property was held at the July 18 City Council meeting.
339 Third Street
At the last work session on Aug. 1, the council reviewed the financial impacts of adding another level of parking in the 339 Third Street redevelopment, according to a city memo.
Financial consultant Mikaela Huot from Baker Tilly provided two options: Red Leaf Partners would finance the new parking structure and be reimbursed with tax increment financing or the City of Excelsior would finance the costs upfront by issuing a bond and using TIF to make a bond payment. Staff also asked the council if the city would be comfortable covering a funding gap for a partial or full additional level of parking.
According to City Manager Kristi Luger, Red Leaf Partners is in the design phase and parking is a critical component.
Huot’s analysis provided three scenarios where each parking stall would cost between $35,000-$40,000 across several different numbers of parking stalls. The scenarios posed either Red Leaf Partners or the City of Excelsior as covering the total remaining financial gap or annual remaining gap after both annual parking revenues and additional funding sources were subtracted. The scenarios did not specify whether the additional stalls would lead to a partial or full level of parking.
However, Luger said there are unknown variables, such as how much the parking structure will cost, how much the city would spend on a City Hall site and the possibility of redoing Third Street during redevelopment.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner said he thinks the council realizes that to be able to do this redevelopment, additional parking is needed.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said TIF for this redevelopment is lower risk than other TIF that the council had looked at for private developments. She preferred the city-financed parking options and wanted to hear more information about maintenance costs.
Kurschner couldn’t answer whether he preferred city or developer-financed parking because he wanted to know exactly how many parking spots the redevelopment would require. Councilmember Ann Hersman agreed and wanted at least half a level of additional parking.
Mayor Todd Carlson said that he’d heard residents say “don’t screw up parking” so he felt adding more parking stalls was important.
“I think the direction we’re giving you is continue to look at a partial level or full level, so we need a number from (the Planning Commission) and then we can come back and revisit the city versus developer,” he said.
Minnehaha
Tom McCarthy, president of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka, gave a presentation about using George Street Fire Lane as Minnehaha’s launch site and docking the steamboat at the Port of Excelsior.
According to a city memo, the last formal discussion the council had with the museum about Minnehaha was in 2020, when the council expressed support for exploring the George Street Fire Lane as a potential launch site.
The museum’s objectives, according to McCarthy, were to return the steamboat to service and “keep Minnehaha where she belongs.”
In the past year, he said the museum’s board had analyzed more than 13 sites across the lake for a place for the steamboat. To store and launch Minnehaha, they require a storage barn, launch ramp and “home” dock.
“We believe she at least has 50 years left of life in her. She adds to the character of the entire lake community, but especially Excelsior and through our search, we have found there’s no perfect site. The best site that we have been able to find that we can activate today would be using George Street to access a new ramp at the fire lane at the end of the street,” McCarthy said.
Potential residential impacts included street closure two times a year, overhead utilities being raised and buried, as well as tree branches needing to be removed. A ramp will also need to be built and improved. The Port of Excelsior’s five existing leases run through 2025, but the Museum of Lake Minnetonka was interested in collaboratively exploring opportunities with the city and current leaseholders.
The museum’s proposed process includes input from the community, council and Lake Minnetonka Conservation District in 2022, planning in 2023, building in 2024 and resuming operations sometime in 2024 or 2025.
The council was able to ask McCarthy clarifying questions and comments regarding the style and different aspects of the proposal. The Museum of Lake Minnetonka will address those questions.
“We are focused on Excelsior as the home. That’s the best assurance I can give you. Let’s make it happen. That’s where we’re working to accomplish,” McCarthy said.
Conversations around Minnehaha’s launching location will continue and a public hearing will be held in the future.
