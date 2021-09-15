This year, Excelsior Art on the Lake and Apple Day are joining forces for Art and Apples on the Lake Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19 in downtown Excelsior. 

Art on the Lake is also celebrating its 40th year with more than 140 artists will be displaying original works amidst live music and a variety of food offerings. It is a high profile event and enjoys a loyal following of more than 18,000 art admirers, collectors and buyers.

Since 1935, fans of Apple Day have been enjoying a day full of events - craft booths, the Happy Apple Kids Corner, food vendors, history tour, Apple Pie contests, live entertainment - from local groups to well-known bands on the big stage, and the popular beer and wine garden located in the middle of it all.

The event begins Saturday with the Apple of the Lake 1-Mile at 8 a.m., followed by the Apple of the Lake 5K.

At 9 a.m. artist booths and food trucks open on Water Street. Booths close at 7 p.m.

Winners of the pie-baking contest will be announced at 12:15 p.m. on the  main stage followed by a pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m. 

Live music will be on the main stage 1:30-10 p.m.

On Sunday, artist booths and food trucks open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Live music will be on the main stage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full schedule can be found here.

