This year, Excelsior Art on the Lake and Apple Day are joining forces for Art and Apples on the Lake Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19 in downtown Excelsior.
Art on the Lake is also celebrating its 40th year with more than 140 artists will be displaying original works amidst live music and a variety of food offerings. It is a high profile event and enjoys a loyal following of more than 18,000 art admirers, collectors and buyers.
Since 1935, fans of Apple Day have been enjoying a day full of events - craft booths, the Happy Apple Kids Corner, food vendors, history tour, Apple Pie contests, live entertainment - from local groups to well-known bands on the big stage, and the popular beer and wine garden located in the middle of it all.
The event begins Saturday with the Apple of the Lake 1-Mile at 8 a.m., followed by the Apple of the Lake 5K.
At 9 a.m. artist booths and food trucks open on Water Street. Booths close at 7 p.m.
Winners of the pie-baking contest will be announced at 12:15 p.m. on the main stage followed by a pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m.
Live music will be on the main stage 1:30-10 p.m.
On Sunday, artist booths and food trucks open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
Live music will be on the main stage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A full schedule can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.