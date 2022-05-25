The property was formerly being considered as a new City Council location.
Excelsior City Council approved a request for proposals for the 106 Center Street property during a meeting earlier this month.
The property was originally purchased by the city as a potential new location for city hall. However, the Excelsior City Council instead decided to proceed with redeveloping the current city-owned property and adjacent parking lot site at 339 Third Street.
The 0.56-acre parcel at 106 Center Street currently includes a former church structure that the Heritage Preservation Commission recommended be designated as a landmark property and an adjoining parking lot, according to a city memo.
The city is looking for redevelopment proposals that are consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Each proposal must include a description of proposed uses, a site plan, design via sketch drawings, purchase price, a construction timeline, a development team and redevelopment of the property that includes adaptive reuse of the existing structure.
Alternative options may be submitted in addition to the adaptive reuse option. However, any options that do not include adaptive reuse of the existing structure must meet Residential Review Permit Ordinance requirements, as well as all zoning and design standards. Variances will not be granted.
The Excelsior City Council’s selection criteria includes: The proposed use and its impact on the neighborhood; how the project fits the character of the neighborhood and meets the residential review permit requirements, zoning and design standards; the economic benefit to the City recognizing the highest proposed purchase price will not be necessarily selected; and the proposer’s experience with projects of similar size and type.
The full RFP can be found in the meeting packet for the working session.
The property will be sold as is and proposals should be submitted electronically to kluger@excelsiormn.org no later than 5 p.m. on July 11. Proposals will be reviewed on Aug. 11, council will decide whether to interview any proposers and if so, will interview them on Aug. 15.
The RFP was discussed at the May 16 Work Session. Some of the discussion topics included whether or not to require adaptive reuse, what kind of property they were interested in seeing there as well as the number of lots allowed.
According to Mayor Todd Carlson, the city already had one unsolicited bid and a call from a developer regarding the property.
At the Work Session, a neighbor of the property, Joan Oas, told council that a former building on the property was a duplex and that many in the neighborhood did not support a future duplex.
