Possible new space at Excelsior Office Center at 350 Highway 7.
Excelsior City Council discussed a new short-term City Hall office location off of Highway 7.
The city has been discussing a new home for City Hall for a couple years since the city identified it as a priority in early 2021. While there have been discussions about where a new permanent city hall could be, including either in the proposed 339 Third Street redevelopment or at 106 Center Street, the council has recently shown interest in the Excelsior Office Center at 350 Highway 7.
The annual cost for the location is estimated to be $73,592, which would be paid for by the general fund budget, and would be available for the city to use staring Jan. 1 of next year.
The space includes eight individual offices, a small kitchen/break room and a conference room.
According to City Manager Kristi Luger, the property would unlikely able to house a City Council Chambers and would only provide space for the office portion of City Hall.
However, she said the city is looking at other options that may would include space for the chambers.
Included in the business terms summary for the office center is the potential for the space to accommodate a limit council chambers, which Luger suggested may be good for Excelsior City Council meetings with limited attendance.
Lease terms for the space allow for three years of use, with the option for the city to terminate after 18 months with six months of notice and a penalty of one month’s rent.
Council was interested in the space and directed staff to draft a letter of intent to the landlord.
