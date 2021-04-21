The Excelsior City Council voted 3-2 at the April 5 meeting to move forward with a request for proposals for kayak and paddleboard rentals at the Excelsior Commons Park. The request will be published on the city’s website and posted on social media platforms. Councilmembers Jennifer Caron and Ann Hersman voted against the action.
Tommy’s Tonka Trolley, which previously rented kayaks and paddleboards, will no longer provide the service.
The mutual decision was by Tommy’s Tonka Trolley and city officials, said Dean Salita, who owns the trolley with his wife, Becky. The decision boiled down to the amount of traffic on the lake. The kayaks and paddleboards were near where large boats were launching, he said. There were also safety concerns about electrical currents in the water.
It wasn’t that they didn’t think it was a good business, Becky Salita said. They had safety concerns for people at the old site and it didn’t make sense to manage the trolley business and a paddleboard and kayak rental at the beach. Dean Salita added that there are many E. coli issues at the beach.
Instead, the Salitas are focusing on their concessions business. This summer, Tommy’s Tonka Trolley will be periodically taking orders at the ball field during games.
Request for proposals
City staff members wrote a request for proposals for rental services and the Parks and Recreation Commission made a few changes to the request. One interested party has already responded to the request, said City Manager Kristi Luger.
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she had questions about the size and placement of the storage trailers that the contractor may operate out of and wants to avoid the whole space being taken up by a large trailer. Dierking said she also wanted to get a sense of the compensation plan.
Luger said that it is required in the plan for applicants to describe where items will be stored, how big they are and how it will look.
“I think that’s part of the consideration when you’re weighing out proposals, does it fit within the context of the site, considering that we don’t have a building to offer up,” Luger said. “It could be within the council’s discretion as to whether or not the type of business that they’re proposing to operate is suitable for that particular area.”
The interested party said they would propose a trial run because it’s a new site that’s never had a rental business before and they are in favor of revenue sharing, Luger said. If the council wants to dictate certain compensation or is only interested in revenue sharing, they can change the request for proposals.
Dierking said she likes the idea of revenue sharing and thinks the city should have an opinion on compensation before city officials start entertaining applications.
The city had a similar agreement of revenue sharing with Tommy’s Tonka Trolley. The city has an idea of what was generated, but it’s hard to say if the business will generate a similar amount at a new site, Luger said. It’s unbudgeted revenue so the thought was, what does the city have to lose, she said, adding that revenue sharing might make the most sense.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner said he is fine with keeping compensation options open.
“I’m always curious to see and hear what other people might come up with other than what we think might be a great fit,” Kurschner said.
Hersman asked about having someone new run the rental service where it is by Tommy’s Tonka Trolley.
Luger said she and the Salitas mutually agreed that it’s unsafe to have paddleboards and kayaks in the spot by the trolley.
“There was so many safety concerns with that particular site. We thought it’d be better to put it somewhere else,” Luger said.
