The boutique’s sister store in Edina is called Sweet Ivy
After a four-year stint in Excelsior, Sweet Nautical Boutique on Water Street has closed its doors.
The store, which owner Becky Leffer has described as having a “classic and timeless” flair to it, will continue its story at its Edina location in the Galleria mall under the name Sweet Ivy.
Sweet Ivy opened in July last year, which Leffer said was an unexpected opportunity. Since opening, the store has taken off and is doing well in the Galleria.
When reflecting on the boutique’s time in Excelsior, she spoke about the welcoming environment of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce and how prideful Excelsior residents were.
“People are very proud of their town. I’m from Prior Lake, another kind of small resort community, and I understand that pride factor. I thought that was great,” she said.
Before Leffer ventured into the retail space, she worked in Prior Lake in the commercial real estate business for more than 30 years. When she retired, she decided to finally approach her dream of opening up a boutique.
“In the business I was in – in real estate – (it) was industrial. It was black and white. It wasn’t very creative. Either the ceiling heights worked or... it didn’t,” she said. “I had a creative side and for years I saved my favorite things thinking I would open up a little boutique so I opened up in Prior Lake.”
After finding success in Prior Lake, Leffer decided to expand into Excelsior. It was a favorite shopping destination for her and her daughter.
“On summer days, we would always go down. We just loved it. We would head down there quite often, several times a year. Location was important, community was important,” she said.
Leffer described her eye for what the store carried as focusing on classic and timeless, with hints of the East Coast, the South and the ocean. With help from her daughter, she felt she was also able to add a youthfulness to the store which made what they carried more multigenerational.
“My daughter and I, when we started out, she would say, ‘well, that looks too old’ and I’d say, ‘yeah it does, but put it with those pants and those shoes and look at how classic it looks,’” Leffer said. “And then pretty soon, now, she was like, ‘what should I wear, mom? Let’s go shopping.’ We work very well together.”
She said her daughter-in-law has also been a big help while they managed both the Excelsior store and the Prior Lake store.
When the pandemic began, Leffer’s lease on the Prior Lake store’s spot was up and she decided not to renew, instead choosing to focus on the Excelsior store primarily. Now some of the clothing lines carried at Sweet Nautical will shift over to Sweet Ivy.
“I will have some opportunity to keep some of my customers, which is nice for me because I care about them,” she said.
According to Leffer, when she originally announced her plans to close the Excelsior location, many of her customers were not happy and wanted to understand why she was closing.
“I don’t want them to think that I left for any reason other than I’m retired and there (were) just circumstances on a personal level that I weighed out, but it wasn’t a lack of loving the community,” she said.
To finish with a bang, Leffer held a clearance closing sale the last few weeks of the store’s run, including a final day on the Klondike Dog Derby race day.
The clothes that were left over from the clearance closing sale have been donated to the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, which provides emergency financial support to Minnesota breast cancer patients and families. Leffer said she has worked with them many times over the years after being personally touched with breast cancer. Her aunt and cousin both died from the disease in the past two years.
While Leffer will miss her customers in Excelsior, she will also miss the chocolate chip cookies at Red Bench Bakery, the Coalition burger at Coalition and “every single person and pizza at Olive’s Fresh!”
“Saturday and Sunday nights when it was 80 degrees out and Olive’s had a line outside, it was kind of a fun time,” she said laughing. “Olive’s is just fantastic. It’s just such a small, family-run enterprise that we just worked really well together. If I ran out of wine on lady’s night, I would run over there and get some more. If they spilled on their shirt, they were over grabbing it from me. I think my location there was really wonderful. I have lots of fond memories of being next door to Olive’s.
For residents interested in following Leffer to Sweet Ivy, she said all of Sweet Nautical’s social media handles will be changing to say Sweet Ivy. The store’s website can be found at shopsweetivy.com.
