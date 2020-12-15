The Excelsior City Council had its truth in taxation hearing on the 2021 general fund budget and 2020 payable 2021 tax levy on Dec. 7. The council will formally adopt the budget and tax levy at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Marian Potter, the city’s financial officer, presented the information during the meeting. Community members can contact Potter for a copy of the information via email, mpotter@excelsiormn.org.
The City Council approved the preliminary tax levy at the Sept. 28 special meeting. The preliminary levy was an increase of 15%, or $266,114, from 2020. The council has refined the general fund budget and which capital projects will be done in 2021.
Property taxes account for 56% of the city’s 2021 budgeted general fund revenue, which is on par with prior years. A total of 49% of the general fund budget goes for public safety, 29% to general government, 12% to public works and 11% to culture and recreation.
Of taxpayer’s property taxes, 28% goes to the city, 41% to Hennepin County, 21% to the Minnetonka School District and 10% to the Metropolitan Council, regional sewers and transportation.
Excelsior’s levy consists of a general levy, a capital improvement levy, which began in 2020 and a debt service levy, which services bonds issued for street improvements, that includes projects to improve sewer, stormwater and other infrastructure.
Components of the city’s levy
The proposed general fund levy is $1,396,640, which is a 4.7% or $62,712 increase from 2020. The capital levy and debt levy for bonds the city already has will have no change. The proposed debt service levy for a bond to cover projects, mostly street improvements, is an increase of $171,396
The total proposed levy is $2,008,199, which is a 13.2%, or $234,108 increase from 2020.
Impact of proposed levy
For the owner of an average house, with an estimated market value of $500,000, the levy is an increase of about $49 from 2020.
Since 2013, the estimated market value trend line has increased. The 2020 market value for Excelsior is $561,892,280. The proposed tax rate for 2021 is 29.46%, a 0.98% increase from 2020.
The proposed utility rate increases are in line with prior years and help to support infrastructure improvements. The average annual increase per household is $125.60, which equates to about $10.47 per month.
There are some property tax relief programs available, such as the Homestead Market Value Exclusion, Disabled Veteran Homestead Value Exclusion and Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program. The programs are listed on the Hennepin County website, hennepin.us.
The City Council opened the meeting for public comments, however, no community members participated.
Comments from council
With the increase in the general fund, and about $50,000 of it going to public safety, the city is working with little in terms of operating increases, said Councilmember Jennifer Caron.
“These aren’t big dollars,” she said.
Excelsior is well-rated for its debt quality, said Councilmember Dale Kurschner. Every time the council brings up the issue of doing another bond, the members discuss how much more money would go to debt services, he added.
“These discussions weren’t taken lightly,” said Mayor Todd Carlson.
The council looked at a number of scenarios and was split over the levy increase. A majority sided with the proposed 13.2% increase. Carlson said he will stand with the majority when the council votes on Dec. 21.
Looking at how Excelsior compares to surrounding cities in Hennepin County, even with the levy increase, the city doesn’t move up a spot, Carlson said, adding Excelsior is one of the lowest taxed communities in the county.
