The store has been a Water Street fixture since 1997.
For 25 years, Ooh La La Boutique in Excelsior has provided many valuable services to the community.
The store began by selling gift baskets and personal gifts under the name Gifted Baskets. After they felt the store had outgrown the name several years after opening, it was later changed to Ooh La La Boutique. They shifted gears to also provide trendy women’s fashion through accessories and apparel.
“I always loved giving and helping women find their passion for apparel, so I think that’s why it was a good evolving to more of just apparel for women, making them feel good about themselves,” owner Connie Frederick said.
While it has been a quarter of a century since it opened, she said it doesn’t feel like it.
“I feel so proud to be here and the community has really supported us all these years. They’ve been there for us when we were closed. They’ve been there for us each and every day. I see new customers coming in daily. We have the same repeat customers coming in for 25 years. That makes me feel good just to see a lot of the same faces and to know that the community has really supported us through all this and helped us get to where we are with our growth,” Frederick said.
The store started with basic accessories and grew quickly after landing some major name brand fashion lines, including Free People, Kut Denim, Charlie B, Haute Shore, 7 for Mankind and Anora.
Ooh La La is also the number one seller of Sorel footwear in Minnesota, she said.
“Once we picked up those major lines, we became more of a destination location,” Frederick said, adding that the store is also known for denim and selling dresses for any occasion.
For the last eight years, her goal has been to grow her online business, with a site that launched in 2015. While the pandemic affected the store like many others, it also provided her the opportunity to spend more time and energy on hiring people who knew how to cultivate an online business. Frederick felt the best way to grow the business was to become an online contender.
Another key opportunity was Ooh La La also getting to be an exhibitor in the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair in 2017, which expanded their customer base. They also opened a pop-up location in 2021 for the holidays in St. Louis Park’s West End, which flourished and they later signed a lease to stay.
To make the celebration even sweeter for Frederick, her daughter, Tana DeNarvaez, has joined Ooh La La in a management role. Frederick hopes DeNarvaez will be able to bring a new demographic to the business.
“I’m so proud of my mom and the momentum she’s built and I’m looking forward to being more involved,” DeNarvaez said in a press release.
Frederick feels blessed to have the staff she has and said it has been a wonderful gift to work with so many customers over the years. She is excited to share new looks with her customers and a new location in the future.
To celebrate 25 years, both Ooh La La Boutique and Ta·Vor will hold a 3-day weekend 20% off sale storewide, with a free Ooh La La/Ta·Vor bag with purchase, along with other gifts for any purchase more than $100. While supplies last.
Celebrating another milestone
Alongside Ooh La La Boutique’s 25 years, Frederick is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of her store next door, Ta·Vor. The edgy and on-trend women’s store opened in 2021 after Frederick wanted to experiment with new fashion lines and different looks.
“We added another whole base of customers by bringing in some of the younger kids and the younger adults to see some fun things that they wouldn’t see at Ooh La La,” she said.
Because the store has been doing so well, Frederick said Ta·Vor will undergo a remodel in May to give the place a fresh new look.
Ooh La La Boutique’s online shop can be found at oohlalaboutiquemn.com/ and Ta·Vor’s online shop can be found at www.shoptavor.com.
