The show aired May 7 on Channel 5.
After many months of hard work to get The Guest House ready for Excelsior residents and visitors, the historic bed-and-breakfast has not only been taking guests but is also airing its new show, “Miss INNdependent.”
The show aired on Channel 5 at 6:30 p.m. on May 7 showcasing a close look at the work the nine women put into renovating The Guest House.
A premiere party was held at the bed-and-breakfast on May 5 featuring early viewings of the show, an open house for attendees to sneak a peek into the newly renovated space, and an opportunity to indulge in Excelsior’s Lagos Taco on Cinco de Mayo. The event was also a fundraiser for the Phakamani Foundation, which helps South African women lift themselves out of poverty.
The idea for The Guest House first arose when real estate developer Kelly Olsen saw the house and wrote an offer immediately, sight unseen. Once the offer was accepted, she went to the women in her network group and drummed up interest for some partners to join her. While she had more volunteers than they could take, the group eventually totaled nine eager women with a range of talents and expertise in putting the bed-and-breakfast together.
Those women include Olsen, Maria Anderson, Jennifer Dierkhising, Joanna Kelzenberg, Mandy Meisner, Kari Nokken, Trisha Raiche, Jorie Wilkinson and Michelle Young.
The home was originally built in 1858 and since then has taken on a variety of different renovation looks from various owners.
“One area of the house would look like 1890 and the next area would look like 1990,” she said. “We knew that we wanted to go through and give it “one cohesive look.”
Dierkhising said the home’s past and nostalgia allows it to stand out in Excelsior, with each room including a nod to the home’s history.
“With COVID, people have not been in a real hurry to go the bed and breakfast route where they’re going to sit around the table with a bunch of strangers. But there has been a real move to get together with your close friends and family, and really that was kind of the driver,” Olsen said.
Olsen lost her first husband in a car accident involving a drunk driver in 2008 and since then has been motivated to get involved in projects where people can spend time with the people they care about most.
“All of us nine women are focused on making this a community space. We want people who live in Excelsior, we want people to come visit Excelsior and have a great space just to come and have a family reunion,” Nokken said. “And it’s just so beautiful.”
Following them closely during the renovation process was the presence of their TV show, “Miss INNdependent.” The idea first cropped up when speaking with the producer of Olsen’s husband’s Discovery show, “Operation: Fishing Freedom”, which follows him taking veterans out fishing and interviewing them.
“As we started talking about what was going down at The Guest House with nine women buying a historic home in Excelsior and doing a giant remodel, the producer was saying ‘what are you doing over there? I think we need to film that,’ so the more we dug in, the more we thought this is a great opportunity to show how women can work together in business,” she said.
Originally, Nokken said the women weren’t aware at the beginning that a show was going to take place. But in doing the show, she was able to get to know the eight other women and the design team, which she said has been her favorite part.
“Now we get to see all of us in all of these different facets of business and where we all have our strengths, and now we’re coming together to make this happen,” she said.
For Dierkhising, the reality show has added a bit of humor and silliness to a project that could be a little stressful.
“I hope it draws people to the town of Excelsior itself. I hope we’ve done a good job of showing all the things you can do when you’re there.” Olsen said. “We took our boat out, we stopped for ice cream, walking up the streets. We stopped at several of the other businesses in town,”
Mayor Todd Carlson said The Guest House is another anchor for Water Street.
“One thing that’s nice about Excelsior is we’ve got a lot of just unique shops and unique places, and this is one of those,” he said.
Event manager for the Excelsior Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce Carolynne Telford said, “The Guest House is going to bring in a lot of tourists, a lot of visitors which is going to help support our businesses. We have a ton of amazing businesses here in Excelsior who are chamber members.”
Anyone interested in booking a stay at The Guest House can visit www.theguesthousemn.com
