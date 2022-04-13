Owner Terry Hart is retiring.
After nearly 44 years of operation, Artworks Art & Frame in Excelsior is closing and owner Terry Hart is retiring.
Hart has been the sole operator of the business for the past nine years since his wife and co-owner Debbie Hart died in 2013. He felt it was a good time to retire and wanted to be able to both visit his children and get back into creating some of his own artwork. The building is sold, but there is no firm closing date yet.
While Hart is a current Chanhassen resident, he still enjoys the Excelsior community and is looking forward to taking part in its events more now that his time with the business will be over.
“It kind of becomes your identity after a while, so it’s in a lot of ways defined my life, along with family. It’s just been nice to be a part of a community. You know, everybody wants to be a part of a community of some sort and (Excelsior has) become mine,” he said.
While customers are sad to see him go, Hart said they’ve also been very supportive and understanding.
“It’s been really nice having conversations with people when they come in and I’ve built up a lot of friendships over the years through the shop, both with customers and former employees that still come back as customers. It’s been kind of my life, I guess, tied up in that shop. It’ll be interesting to not have that to go to anymore,” he said.
Hart said he’ll miss interacting with his customers on a daily basis, something he’s done more of in recent years after becoming sole owner.
“Actually, I do love art supplies. I’ve always enjoyed that and I guess that I was the one that they kind of always came to with questions when they had them. (When) staff couldn’t answer a question, they would usually come back and ask me, because I loved art supplies and I loved exploring them and learning about them. I’ll miss that. … The people and the products – I’ll miss all that,” he said.
The store opened on Waterstreet in 1978 courtesy of the Lindert family. Debbie Hart, known by her maiden name Lindert at the time, Bruce Lindert and Dorothy Lindert had always dreamed of owning a business together. A few of them already had a background in framing and art materials.
Terry Hart was hired as a resident expert framer, something he’d been doing since his first job after high school.
“It was actually in a frame shop, one of the do-it-yourself frame shops where I learned how to do picture framing and I worked a few other picture frame jobs in the ensuing years. ... I was involved in Artworks really since the planning stages,” he said.
After Terry Hart left the business with Bruce Lindert to partner in an art supply business, he returned to Artworks and married Debbie Hart. In 1991, they moved Artworks to its current location on 345 Water Street.
Thanks to Debbie Hart, Artworks was heavily involved in the Excelsior community, including the creation of the Excelsior Art Fair in 1980, now known as Art on the Lake. She was involved in the local Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and Business Owners Group as well.
“She was real active in the community. ... She was kind of the face of the business, the heart of the business, and I was always the guy in the back room doing the framing,” Terry Hart said.
The Excelsior City Council proposed a memorial bench to honor Debbie Hart after her death. While the council usually had specific design parameters for memorial benches, they allowed a deviation in hers: a beautiful meticulously designed mosaic bench in the Commons.
She also was the driving force behind the memorable mural on the store’s outside wall. She brought in local artist Anne Bonine as the artistic director, and together they decided on the theme: Monet’s water lilies. With a list of more than 50 community volunteers and many handprints at the bottom of the mural from those participants, the mural came to be as a community project and is still there today.
Terry Hart said high school students and a lot of people passing through Excelsior come by to take photos in front of it. While he isn’t certain about the mural’s future, he knows a lot of people inside and outside Excelsior will remember it.
“(I) just want to thank all our customers over the years for all their support. ... Personally, I’m real appreciative to all the support I received after Debbie’s death. That meant a lot to me. Like I’ve said, they’ve become my friends and my support, and boy it would have been difficult without all of that support from the community and the other merchants in town. All our customers, all their care, it just really touched me at the time of Debbie’s death and it’s kept me going through the years. So I just want to say thanks to everybody,” Terry Hart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.