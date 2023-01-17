Redevelopment will replace the current City Hall building
Another step toward the 339 Third Street redevelopment received unanimous approval from the Excelsior City Council earlier this month.
The Excelsior City Council approved the Design Standards Review for the property, which applies to all projects in the commercial areas of Excelsior outside of the historic district, according to Community Development Director Julia Mullin.
The review focused on architectural elements and streetscape/site planning elements and examined whether the project meets the policies and regulations of the design standards.
According to the city’s design standards, “New construction and reconstruction shall observe, blend with, and base its design on the existing buildings which create a rich design context in the community. The community values original architecture where it can be retained, and sensitivity to the style and structure where new construction is proposed. Apparent in this context is the diversity of shapes, forms, and detailing of the existing building stock. Copies of existing (forms) are not the goal of these standards. Instead, the city encourages creativity within the standards.”
The redevelopment of 339 Third Street, with the current building housing City Hall, and the west parking lot have been an ongoing council discussion since the beginning of last year. The proposal would contain 50 residential rental units, which would include 39 apartment units and 11 rowhomes as well as underground parking.
In order to move forward, the redevelopment required a Planning Commission review and recommendation as well as City Council approval. According to city documents, the Planning Commission reviewed the Design Standards Review for the project at its meeting on Jan. 4, passing 3-1 with Commissioner Dan Wallace voting against the motion.
According to Mullin, two important items she did not address in the review included lighting and proposed signage, which will instead be included in the planned unit development (PUD) final application to be discussed at the council’s Feb. 6 meeting.
James Howarth from Snow Kreilich Architects spoke on behalf of the firm and Red Leaf Partners, said the goals of the project have always been to fit into the city design-wise. Some of the items he touched on included lighting styles, proposed signage, West Drive, the project approach, exterior materials and design.
After council discussion, a public hearing was opened. Several residents spoke during the hearing, some of which voiced concerns about modernized developments coming into Excelsior and disrupting its heritage; the design not looking like Excelsior; concerns about the design of the siren and its placement; feeling the building may urbanize Excelsior further in the future; and desire to focus on finding a permanent City Hall location. Other residents came forward to voice their support, listing positive attributes like increasing public parking, offering additional apartment rental options and blending in with the Excelsior neighborhood already there.
Councilmember Ann Hersman was in favor of the project, feeling it would bring in younger residents and would be a good option for older residents looking to not live in houses.
“I think that this is a wonderful thing for Excelsior and I’m someone that is extremely concerned about protecting Excelsior, but ... I think this goes a long way into preserving us and still maintaining the feel of Excelsior,” she said.
Councilmember Lou Dierking was generally in favor of everything, while Councilmember Rob Tyler was torn because he had issues with the lighting and potential light pollution. Tyler said there will be people who like the design of the development and people who would not, but said the designs of Excelsior buildings evolve over time.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said the council has been working on finding a City Hall location for a long time now and was in favor of the project completely. She said “really good design” involved restraint and not “overdoing it,” which she felt this redevelopment achieved.
“There’s certainly other conversations that we’re having, we’re having a few more this evening, so this project certainly has a ways to go, but for a Design Standards Review it meets everything for me,” said Mayor Todd Carlson, who approved of the project but said he was torn on the lighting discussion and did not like the parking signage.
The city also approved a purchase agreement with Red Leaf Partners 4-1 for the remnant parcel for $2 million, which is contingent on the rest of the redevelopment’s project components being approved. Closing on the agreement would occur after final project approvals.
Carlson was not in favor of the agreement for several reasons, including a discomfort with the purchase price and remediation fees.
The city chose Red Leaf Partners to develop the property out of six developers, hosted a May open house and held a site plan review during the summer. Discussions have revolved around parking concerns, what the development would look like and whether to include City Hall in the plan.
The last 339 Third Street discussion from the council was held on Nov. 21 where they approved a preliminary PUD plan, tax increment financing (TIF) district and parking that totals more than 320 spaces.
