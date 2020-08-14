Excelsior Rotary Golf Classic will be Sept. 15

The Lake Minnetonka Excelsior Rotary Club and Excelsior Rotary Club have partnered for nearly 25 years on the Rotary Golf Classic. This year’s event will be Sept. 15 at Deer Run Golf Course in Victoria.

The Rotary Golf Classic will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Deer Run Golf Course, 8661 Deer Run Dr., Victoria.

The Lake Minnetonka Excelsior Rotary Club and Excelsior Rotary Club have partnered for nearly 25 years on the event and have raised over $800,000 for local and international charities.

The tournament benefits local organizations targeting youth programs and community members with food and shelter needs and supports international organizations focused on vocational training for women, education and recreation for youth in developing countries.

Registration includes green fees and golf cart, driving range, a sponsor gift bag and a box lunch catered by Kowalski’s. Registration for the event closes Sept. 11. To register, visit birdease.com/13617/register.

Bidding in the online auction begins Sept. 1. The auction can be found at birdease.com/13617/auction

This year’s event will not include a post-golf dinner or happy hour, due to COVID-19. Tee times will be staggered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants must follow Deer Run Golf Course’s protocols, which can be found at deerrungolf.com/covid.

Info: birdease.com/rotaryclassic

