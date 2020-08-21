Excelsior restaurant serves the baby-bringing burger

Every year, the owners of The Suburban in Excelsior, Cindy Berset and her daughters Ashley Berset and Kelsey Quarberg, enter the Twin Cities Burger Battle. Last spring was like any other. The family members got together to test recipes for the burger they would use in the competition.
The only difference was that Quarberg was nine months pregnant. She was still days from her due date and didn’t she think she was about to have the baby.
They were testing burgers in slider form and one caught Quarberg’s attention. She asked the chef to make her a regular-sized version with a side of tater tots.
“Oh my gosh, I inhaled it,” Quarberg recalled.
That night she got home around 8 p.m. She was so exhausted that she immediately went to bed. Around 2:30 a.m., her husband woke her because she was moaning in her sleep. She went back to bed but woke up two hours later with contractions. It was a quick labor and by 2 p.m. she was holding her baby eight days early, she said.
The ‘Labor Inducer’ is born
“The last thing I did before I suddenly went into labor was eat that burger,” Quarberg said.
It started as a family joke that the burger put her sister into labor, Berset said.
When it came time to name the burger for the competition, they decided to call it the “Labor Inducer.” At the Twin Cities Burger Battle, they put out a picture of baby Sam Quarberg to tell their story and ended up getting third place for people’s choice.
The “Labor Inducer” was on the menu last summer for customers to try. Nearing the end of the summer, a couple reached out to them, Berset said. The couple had come in on her due date, not knowing about the burger and read about its backstory. They thought it was funny and she ordered the burger. About six hours later, she went into labor.
It was almost an identical scenario, Quarberg said. The mom ate the burger for dinner and at about the same time in the morning started feeling contractions and had her baby the next day. They started to think they were on to something, she said.
Making headlines
That’s when the Suburban started getting media attention. From local and national publications, all the way to the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom. The fall was when it blew up, Berset said. Pregnant women were flocking to the restaurant. There were days when as many as 15 women were coming in to try the burger.
Quarberg is a big “Saturday Night Live” fan, so it was cool when Seth Meyers made a joke about the burger on his show, she said.
They started receiving emails with pictures of people’s babies, Berset said. To document the babies born after eating the “Labor Inducer,” they put up a chalkboard in the restaurant with pictures and a current tally. Currently, the burger has led to 16 babies in about a year, Berset added.
Their rule is a woman has to eat the burger and go into labor within 24 hours for the Suburban to count the baby in its total, Quarberg said.
What’s the secret?
The “Labor Inducer” is Angus beef with American cheese, peach caramelized onions, Cajun remoulade, spicy Bavarian mustard and honey-cured bacon, all on a pretzel bun. It’s rich, salty and creamy with some spice, Berset said.
They aren’t sure what it is about the burger that does the trick. Berset thinks it could be the spiciness of the mustard or the remoulade.
Quarberg theorizes it’s because the burger is greasy and indulgent. Her body knew it was what she needed to do the work she was about to do, she said.
The “Labor Inducer” can be found on the Suburban’s menu. Get more information at thesuburbanmn.com.
