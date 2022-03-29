The dog sledding race began March 5
Excelsior native Brent Sass was victorious at this year’s 50th Iditarod race in Anchorage, Alaska in early March.
Sass crossed the finish line at 5:38 a.m. on March 15 with an elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours, 38 minutes and 43 seconds. He was ahead of the second-place finisher and 2021 Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey by more than an hour.
“It was a culmination of the last 15, 16 years of racing that I’ve been doing. Definitely one of the sweetest parts is the guy that’s the best in the business right now, he’s the current five-time champion and he’s won the last several races and that made it even sweeter, being able to beat Dallas and really have a good showdown the whole race,” he said.
Before this year, the 1998 Minnetonka High School graduate was a three-time Yukon Quest International winner with his last win in 2020 and a third-place finisher in the 2021 Iditarod. Now he is one of only six people to both win the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest International. The total purse for the race was $500,000, which Sass will receive a portion of for taking first.
Prior to the Iditarod, Sass and his dogs had competed in three preliminary races and had won all of them. Two of those were smaller Yukon Quest races, which had been altered due to the pandemic.
“The dogs were looking strong and I knew that we had a really good shot at competing for the Iditarod championship too. We went into this race with more confidence than we’ve ever had and just sort of set out to try and do the best we could and knew that if everything came together that we could potentially be at the top. And that’s the attitude I went into the race with and I had so much support from all over the world, all over the place. People that have been following me a long time,” he said.
According to Sass, the race was especially challenging this year with a beginning race temperature of 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a lot warmer than the optimal temperature for dog sledding. There were also adverse conditions like wind and rain that froze up sections of the trail for mushers.
The last 77 miles was the most difficult, he said, as a huge windstorm presented a major challenge to all of the mushers with predicted 60-70 mph wind speeds.
“It was a pretty harrowing adventure. At one point I was blowing off the trail, the dogs were totally breaking trail like totally running into the wind, staying on the trail through literally 50-, 60-mile-an-hour winds with zero visibility, snow blowing all around,” he said.
But that didn’t stop Sass from taking an early lead in the first 300 to 400 miles of the race, something he said his team maintained the entire race.
“It was very mentally and physically straining (as a) race. I put everything on the table, the dogs put everything on the table and we were able to overcome it,” Sass said.
As soon as he crossed the finish line, he immediately began thinking of next year’s race. Sass said his team is in its prime right now and he isn’t planning on retiring any of the dogs yet.
“We’re going to have a really solid team for the next few years for sure and I feel like we have a good shot at maybe tacking on a few more wins or at least doing really well in the race for the next few years,” he said.
Sass is already preparing for next year’s races, something he said is basically happening all the time.
Back in Eureka, which is about 150 miles northwest of the nearest big Alaskan city Fairbanks, he’ll raise, train and bond with the dogs.
He moved to Alaska for college, which is where he became interested in dog sledding. He’s been racing since 2006.
To prepare for this year’s races, he said he put in about 4,400 miles of training on the dogs, which is something he would do again.
“It’s just like having a professional sporting team. You have your B team, your A teams and your junior varsity teams and stuff like that. Everybody’s always working towards that A team,” Sass said, adding that the prime racing age is generally 3 to 7 years old.
Overall, his favorite part about the sport is the relationship and connection he builds with his dogs. He currently has 55 dogs, ten of which are retired racing dogs.
“These dogs are my family, they’re everything to me. I’ve devoted my entire life, every penny that I earn goes to their wellbeing and our whole operation, and building these relationships and picking the breedings and basically creating the dogs you want to run these races. And then seeing them progress throughout their life and get better and better and better, and then all of a sudden be Iditarod champions... it’s a proud father moment for sure,” Sass said.
He also wanted to acknowledge the huge role of the veterinarians at the Iditarod who are stationed at every checkpoint to help mushers take care of their dogs, answer questions and ensure the dogs are healthy.
“The biggest thing through all of this is the wellbeing of the dogs and this entire thing is all about the dogs,” Sass said.
