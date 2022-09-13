The council voted 4-1
The Excelsior City Council moved to work toward historically designating the church at the 106 Center Street property in a 4-1 motion, with Councilmember Dale Kurschner voting no.
The council chose to work with ALTUS after reviewing proposals for the site at its Sept. 6 meeting. Although, the council did not decide which option from ALTUS they wanted for the property’s future.
There will also be a workgroup regarding the project, which Councilmember Lou Dierking would be on.
Council voted 4-1 on working with ALTUS, with Kurschner again voting no. He said he wanted a resident to be on the workgroup and was concerned about residential opinion representation in the project.
ALTUS
Three of the options that ALTUS proposed were originally of interest to the council, including option A which would transform the church into the Excelsior Arts and Heritage Center and create one new single-family lot; option B, which would convert the church into two condominiums and create one new single-family lot; and option E, which would demolish the church and replace it with three new single-family lots.
“Ultimately, we’re asking what is the legacy that the city councilmembers want to establish,” said Tim Alt from ALTUS, adding that ALTUS was making the argument for option A.
ALTUS’s option A would also include space for The Music Coop, The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce as well as The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s archives and an extension of its museum.
“I do want to point out that I think this project, this option A, does serve the public good and I think the city has been overrun with proposals of other projects that serve a private good for profit or scale, and we think that this is a unique opportunity for the city to show some leadership and say, ‘we have a gift. we have a historically significant resource and we’d like to save it.’” Alt said, adding that option a also had unique potential for historic designation.
Chris Fahey, executive director of The Music Coop, spoke at the meeting in favor of option A.
“Unlike the Commons, this property can be used year-round, through the winter, for local events, for larger community events that will bring us all together (and) strengthen the bonds that we already have. We hope to broaden our mission not only to provide music lessons but also art classes, writing classes, theater, tutoring or whatever there is a local demand for,” he said.
Alt also spoke on option B, which focused on residential living. He said that option tried to use as much of the existing structure as possible and was feasible, but it also had its challenges.
“I think the challenge for you tonight is to decide, first, is the building worth saving? And I would say emphatically yes. And secondarily, is it a public use that can benefit the whole community or, in this case, is it a private use that’s quieter and serves two-three families?” he said.
Resident input
While there was not a public hearing, Mayor Todd Carlson invited residents to share their thoughts on the proposals.
Beth Babcock, a resident from the Center Street neighborhood, said that while she liked the idea of the art center, she ultimately wanted more families in the neighborhood. Chad Babcock also spoke, sharing a petition he had from a recent community meeting where the majority of neighbors preferred three to four residential units.
Resident Tristana Ward clarified that while she signed the position in favor of the residential units, she did not know at the time that that meant tearing down the church.
Resident Tia Black felt the neighborhood would feel more like an extension of the downtown with the arts center and the expense of saving the church “may be too burdensome for residents.” But she was not opposed to saving the church.
Resident Peter J. Hartwich did not support the demolishing of the church and did not like the direction Excelsior was heading with some of the incoming buildings. He said the building was a valuable resource, helped maintain the city’s identity and could be compatible in the neighborhood. He supported ALTUS option A.
Resident Eric Snyder spoke in favor of single-family residences and felt the art center could go elsewhere.
Resident Chrystal O’Hanlon wanted to preserve the church and confirm its historical designation. She said it was a unique building and the city is lucky that it’s there.
Resident Bruce Noll wanted to preserve the church and reuse it, and listed examples of current Excelsior buildings that are adaptive reuse.
Council feedback
Dierking wanted to see the art center work and preserve the church building through historic designation. Councilmember Ann Hersman agreed.
Kurschner felt it was the wrong location for the art center and wanted the reuse of the church to fit into the neighborhood, preferring residential reuse.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron also wanted the church to be historically designated and to work with ALTUS. She was also not ready to chose a specific project yet but liked the idea of the art center.
Carlson also wanted to preserve the church and work with ALTUS.
