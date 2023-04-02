Excelsior looks for new temporary City Council Chambers location as city hall demolition begins

Temporarily located the Public Safety Building in Shorewood, the city is examining other options
While the final approvals of the 339 Third Street redevelopment have opened the doors for a new use of the site, both Excelsior City Hall and its chambers have had to vacate.
The change was made at the beginning of the year, with City Hall relocating to 350 Highway 7, Suite 230 in Excelsior and the Council Chambers location temporarily moving to the Public Safety Building in Shorewood for its March meetings.
At the latest council work session on March 20, members discussed two possible new locations for Council Chambers starting in April. There was unanimous interest in Trinity Episcopal Church at 322 2nd Street in Excelsior.
The $1,000 fee for use of the church for all of the city’s meetings would cover the whole year. Council was interested in having the lease prorated for the first three months of 2023 and wanted a month-to-month contract that would allow them to leave when necessary.
Councilmembers unanimously moved to let City Manager Kristi Luger work with the church to secure an agreement starting with the April meetings. If an agreement isn’t reached, use of the Public Safety Building may have to continue or council will have to find a separate temporary location.
Mayor Todd Carlson said that a discussion over a permanent City Hall location would be coming in the future.
A significant discussion also occurred regarding whether or not to continue using a Zoom component at the city’s meetings. A large portion of the expense of relocation was the work needed to not only set up Zoom meeting capabilities, but also to record the meetings. Council was generally in favor of temporarily suspending Zoom until they landed in a permanent location, while their council meetings, work sessions and Planning Commission meetings would all continue to be recorded.
The Heritage Preservation Commission meetings were not originally recorded by the city before the pandemic and will no longer be recorded in the same way. Carlson mentioned that there was the possibility of recording important Heritage Preservation Commission meetings as needed, and they could contract the Lake Minnetonka Cable Commission individually for those. City staff will work with the commission to determine how to document the meetings in the future.
The Parks and Recreation Commission meetings will not be recorded.
339 Third Street construction update
Final approvals passed through the council on Feb. 21 for the 339 Third Street redevelopment, which has been a highly discussed and ongoing item since 2021. The development will include 39 apartment units and 11 rowhomes with a public parking garage filled with 248 underground public parking stalls.
Demolition is already underway on the building, which the city alerted residents of in a neighbor letter currently linked on the city’s website.
“Beginning March 10, the building and area around it will be fenced for the demolition activity. Following that demolition, the full site will be fenced, and excavation will begin. The developer is required to do a survey of the foundations of all adjacent properties prior to excavation, so if you haven’t already, you will be hearing from them. Additionally, there will be vibration monitoring equipment onsite throughout the duration of construction to ensure that adjacent structures are not harmed,” the letter said.
As for additional parking in the West Lot, the letter said that while a portion of the West Lot has remained open during demolition through March, that would close by the beginning of April. Overnight parking stalls in the West Lot will be moved to the parking area behind 284 Water Street and they will be there for the duration of construction.
Additional public parking will also be available in the Excelsior Elementary School parking lot. No construction parking is allowed on the site, with construction parking instead held in the parking lot at Mount Calvary Church, 301 Oak Street in Excelsior.
For residents with concerns or questions about construction, the city has listed Construction Site Manager Curt Olson as the contact. He can be reached at colson@ironmarkbuildingco.com. The city is also accepting questions, and can be reached at 952-474-5233.
