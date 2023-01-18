The crew spent several months cleaning out the car transported from Arden Hills

The crew behind Excelsior’s portion of the Minnesota Streetcar Museum has a new streetcar to restore: the Mesaba No. 10.

On its way

Mesaba No. 10 on its way from the closed Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills to Excelsior. Caption included from the Minnesota Streetcar Museum’s January 2023 newsletter.

Tags

Load comments