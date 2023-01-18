The crew spent several months cleaning out the car transported from Arden Hills
The crew behind Excelsior’s portion of the Minnesota Streetcar Museum has a new streetcar to restore: the Mesaba No. 10.
Transported from a closed Twin Cities Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills, according to the museum’s latest newsletter, the streetcar had been waiting to be restored by the crew and is finally getting its chance. The streetcar was built by the Niles Car and Manufacturing Company in Niles, Ohio and delivered to the Mesaba Railway Company in 1912. “It was the first passenger car of a (16-car) order that included five passenger motor cars (No. 10 to No. 14), five passenger-baggage motor cars, four passenger trailers, and two freight-express motor cars,” the newsletter said.
“This car had a first class section. It had stained glass windows. It had a smoking room. This car was kind of a big deal in World War I so we’ll start from the bottom up. We have to make the car safe for the general public and ourselves just to walk through,” Eden Prairie resident and crew member Carl Floren said about beginning the restoration process.
Floren, among other retired men and women, is a part of the restoration crew for the museum’s streetcars which meets on Tuesday each week. The Excelsior location currently houses five streetcars including Mesaba No. 10. MSM was founded in 1962 under the name, Minnesota Transportation Museum, according to the museum’s website. It was originally created to save the Twin City Rapid Transit (TCRT) #1300 streetcar. The museum operates two streetcar lines in Minnesota, one in Excelsior and the other in Minneapolis.
Thanks to revenue from a variety of funding sources including public riders and its gift shop, MSM is able to continue operating and restoring streetcars. Many of the streetcars its work on are donated or found, with the museum keeping an eye out for others. Floren said each one is important because they know they may never find another.
To begin restoring, the crew usually has access to the original builder’s plans and photographs so they know what the streetcar originally looked like. From there, they go about finding parts and begin the long and arduous restoration process.
“So we’ve really been messing with this for five or six months,” Floren said about the work the crew has done to clean the car, which has sat in the museum’s Excelsior garage for close to 21 years. “Now hopefully the real work will begin next summer now that we have a concrete floor. We couldn’t even get the car out of the barn initially because the trucks underneath it had been moved back and forth.”
To fully restore a streetcar to operating condition, he said it takes 12 or more years of hard work. As for the Mesaba No. 10, the museum’s only true interurban, or streetcar that ran between cities, the crew intends to restore it and eventually use it as a museum showpiece for attendees to walk in and out of.
When asked why the work they do is important, Floren said, “It gives the city and the merchants something unique that they can offer the public, so we like working and trying to contribute in that way, and it keeps this stuff alive. These things, these cars and that steamboat, were built to last. They are massive, well-built things and with some TLC, they’ll last for well over 100 years. I mean, we’re hoping the cars we rebuild are good for another 100 years, which means none of us will see it but our grandchildren might.”
MSM is also looking for more volunteer crew members and streetcar operators.
“We always need more workers, but they really need and are always looking for more operators. A lot of people are always stepping up and that’s cool,” Floren said.
For more information about the museum or streetcar lines, visit trolleyride.org. To get involved, contact Dick Zawacki at 952-215-4572 or dickzawacki@gmail.com.
