The alternative option for the church building was two residential units
The Excelsior City Council met last week to discuss what’s the best fit for lot 0.56-acre lot 106 Center Street.
After much discussion, members of the Council voted to support an Arts and Heritage Center. The property, which includes a former church, was originally purchased by the city as a potential new location for city hall.
Every member of the council voiced support for the project and unanimously voted for staff to develop an exclusive development rights agreement with ALTUS.
The property was initially discussed last September, when the council examined the results of a request for proposals for the space. At the time, members asked to hear more about a potential Arts and Heritage Center for a purchase price of $1,011,470 and what it would take to form two residential units on the property for a purchase price of $800,000, both proposed by ALTUS.
A working group was established to examine these options and included Councilmember Lou Dierking, Tim Alt from ALTUS, City Manager Kristi Luger as well as Assistant City Manager/City Attorney Staunton. Mayor Todd Carlson challenged the group to create an idea that would yield a purchase price that was closer to the price the city purchased it at, which was $1,275,000. Council was not interested in selling the property for less than that.
“With option B (the two residential units), what became kind of startling to the working group is the amount of money that would have to go in to convert those two units into condominium units. The architect is estimating that unit one would have to have a price point of $1.9 to $2.5 million and unit two would have to have a price point of $1.7 to $2.2 million. And that would mean that both of these units would have a detached garage, and to find a buyer that can not only support a $1.9, $1.7 million unit with a detached garage, but to do it in a historic structure had us questioning a little bit about how feasible that would be in the long-run,” Luger said.
Another key focus of the workgroup was historic preservation of the building. Based on a sketch plan concept review done by the Heritage Preservation Commission at the February 28 meeting, Luger said the Arts and Heritage Center was more consistent with their guidelines and the residential units would be a challenge to approve. She also compared the options in terms of a variety of metrics, some of which included lighting options, stormwater management, parking, green space and purchase price.
Alt, the principal from ALTUS, addressed the council regarding the project. He said the only real issue with the current building was a leaky roof, which could be resolved. Overall, the community and surrounding neighborhood of the property were interested in the Arts and Heritage Center based on feedback he had received.
“We think there’s surprising and really building support for an idea for option A. I think if we can get the approval for option A, a lot of things are going to open up that will make it successful,” he said.
Dierking shed some light on the background of the project and said that while the city did not have a concrete plan after purchasing the property, they had wanted a partner to decide what to do with the church structure. They considered historically designating the building, which was approved September by a 4-1 vote. Since then, the workgroup has met every week, held feedback sessions and an open house.
“This is really about the future we see for that property, the future we want to design together and how we want to establish and live out the values we’ve identified for ourselves. It’s really about whether we support option A or option B, and then we take it from there to figure out the next steps,” she said.
While a public hearing was not officially held, Carlson invited residents to come forward and speak briefly. Of the residents who supported the project, several comments highlighted the importance of more music opportunities in the community and fulfilling the need for more arts as well as being more inclusive. One resident voiced concerns about the property’s revenue streams.
Staff will bring the agreement back to the council at a future meeting.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.