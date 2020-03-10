Excelsior leaders will continue discussing Steamboat Minnehaha solutions

The Excelsior City Council will continue the conversation on finding a new launch for the Steamboat Minnehaha in the community.
At the March 2 meeting, the council members shared differing views about the city’s role in keeping the 1906 vessel and community icon in Excelsior. Mayor Todd Carlson said he sees the council’s interest and offered to continue to meet with board members of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka, the nonprofit that operates the steamboat.
Carlson and Councilmember Greg Miller will meet with board members, the mayor said, to work on getting more information on the issues discussed at the meeting and bring that back to the council’s next Saturday work session.
Carlson said he wants to work quickly and get clarity on the situation in the next 60-90 days.
Last month, the museum board announced that the vessel will stay in her storage facility this summer at 140 George St. and not carry passengers around Lake Minnetonka. The museum has lost access to the launch site at 600 West Lake St. in Shorewood, as the property is for sale. No other launch can currently accommodate the vessel.
However, the Minnehaha’s dock space in the Excelsior Marina on Excelsior Bay is leased until 2023.
Miller said he supports brainstorming for solutions and getting engineers together to figure out if the vessel could be launched off First Street.
“We should figure out what’s possible there,” he said, adding that the council needs to do its best to solve the problem and if First Street isn’t possible, then work on other solutions.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said she is OK with the council working with the board on alternative sites, but noted that the council has a full docket. She said she wants to see more proactive work from the museum board.
Councilmember Lou Dierking agreed that the council has an extremely full plate and that the council should delegate back to the board and community members to do the due diligence to create solutions.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner asked others in the community to step up and help.
“We can’t do it ourselves, we need good data and good exploration of other options,” he said.
The board of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has written a letter of support for keeping the Minnehaha in the community. Chamber President Chris Tietz read the letter for the council, including that the community needs to work together to keep “this important piece of history on the water for generations to come.”
Jim Zimmerman, the vice president of the museum board, presented a sketch to the council of a building in Commons Park that would house the steamboat, with a rail system so the vessel could be raised and lowered into the water.
The building would be historically appropriate, he said, and be tucked behind the hill and trees behind the park’s bandshell. The project would take no city funds, he stressed, and would be funded and maintained by the museum. The building wouldn’t be large but would be a place where children could visit and learn the history.
“Our goal is to find a new permanent home someplace to keep the Minnehaha alive for history going forward,” Zimmerman said.
Caron noted that the city went through an extensive planning 20-month process to create the master plan for the Commons and said she expected any changes to that plan would need to go through a similar process. That plan was based on community support for the current park uses and using the park for the Minnehaha hasn’t been studied.
“We are not adding things to the park that are currently not there,” she said. “There are a lot of questions here. I’m not comfortable with saying the Commons is possible.”
Kurschner asked if the options to launch the boat include Water Street to the Port of Excelsior.
The boat and trailer can’t turn the corner onto Water Street, Jeff Schott, the museum board president and director of operations, said. The rig needs a 100-foot turning radius. And, the slope into the lake is too steep.
This year marks what would have been the 25th year since the return of the Minnehaha. The vessel was built and launched in 1906 as one of the streetcar boats that carried people from the city to the lake, scuttled to the bottom of the lake in 1926, raised to the surface in 1980, rebuilt and relaunched in 1996. She carries 10,000 passengers per summer on tours of the lake.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.