The members of the Excelsior City Council discussed potential city initiatives to support local businesses and residents amid COVID-19 at the April 6 council meeting.
Allowing restaurants with an on-sale liquor license to also sell alcohol off-sale was one of the discussion items. The City of St. Paul has adopted a resolution of support to allow restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery meals, City Manager Kristi Luger said.
The mayors of Minneapolis and Hastings, as well as the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, have sent letters to Gov. Tim Walz in support of off-sale liquor, Councilmember Jennifer Caron said.
“All of our businesses are owner-operated for the most part,” Caron said, adding that local restaurants are struggling with lost revenue. “They are sitting on a dollar inventory investment, but can’t do anything with it.”
The selling of off-sale liquor does not include hard liquor, but would be helpful from a wine and beer perspective, Caron said. It is a way for Excelsior leaders to add their voice to others who are speaking about this, she added.
Checking in with local businesses, Councilmember Greg Miller was told that the takeout and delivery services restaurants are doing only recoup about 30% of revenue, he said.
The resolution of support passed unanimously. The council also supports language be added for an alternative motion to support the sale of cocktail kits as well as beer and wine.
The council discussed reducing the parking impact fee and parking maintenance fee for businesses. Businesses have already paid the fees for this year but fees will be due at the end of this summer for next year, Luger said.
With COVID-19 concerns, it is possible businesses might not be able to use what they already paid for.
“If people aren’t able to get a benefit from something they’re paying for, I think we as a city government, owe them not to charge them,” Mayor Todd Carlson said.
The council decided to continue discussing the fees at a future meeting.
The next quarterly utility bills will be due June 15. The council agreed on a 30-day extension.
“I want to be concerned for those residents who maybe lost their jobs or are in a tough spot,” Carlson said.
Late fees are put onto the bill 10 days after it’s due, Kelly Horn, the finance director said, adding “Since I’ve been employed with the city, we have never applied a late fee to a bill.”
The fee is printed on the utility card but never charged. Utilities have never been shut off on residents because of lack of payment. The city recoups the revenue by certifying any bill over three quarters overdue to the property taxes, she said.
“If people are having difficulty paying their bills, reach out to the city and they can work out a payment plan,” Luger said.
For residents having trouble paying their bill, there will be a link to the city website to resources that can help.
The council agreed to maintain the April 30 dock payment due date. Less than half of dock renters have paid their fee, Horn said. There is a collection issue with the docks once ice-out is declared, Luger said. The city can’t prevent people from using the dock. Before ice-out, the city can threaten to take away the spot and give it to someone else if users don’t pay, she added.
Republic Service is temporarily suspending its yard waste and bulk collection. The company is trying to protect its employees and resources, Horn said.
Spring clean up, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 9, involves the pickup of household items such as old microwaves or other large items as well as yard waste.
The council would like to move the date to Saturday, May 2, for only yard waste, if Republic Service agrees. The council will discuss the large household item pick-up at a future meeting.
