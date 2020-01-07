For the first time of the Tapping History series, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St.
Unlike other Tapping History events, this one will allow participants to test their knowledge of local area history.
“This is the first time that we’ve actually done a trivia night, usually we just have speakers,” said Rachel Houck, the historical society’s executive director. “It’ll be questions about Excelsior, the Lake Minnetonka area, Deephaven, Greenwood, Shorewood, Wayzata.”
The Tapping History series has been a hit in the community. The historical society organizes the monthly events from September to May at Excelsior Brewing Company for individuals to enjoy a drink while they learn the history of the Lake Minnetonka area.
Excelsior Brewing Company has been a good home for the series. According to Houck, working with the folks at the brewery has been positive.
“If it weren’t for them, I don’t think we would be doing this event,” Houck said. “On top of letting us use the space, they donate $1 for every pint sold during that evening, so anyone who shows up, buys a pint, they just donated a $1 to the historical society.”
Houck views history as an important part of bringing a community together. If the historical society’s tapping history event is any indicator, it’s working.
“I think having a connection to history is very important, and especially local history,” Houck said. “It kind of helped bring the community together, even people who are transplants. You know, they have no relatives here, whatsoever, they come in and they’re starting a story of their own in this community. It’s important to remember that, history just isn’t something that’s 100 years old, that we’re making it every day.”
Tapping History isn’t the only service provided by the historical society. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public to view artifacts, documents and photographs. The society is also beginning children’s programs. To learn more about the upcoming programs, visit elmhs.org.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Tapping History event. The maximum attendance for the event is 125 people. Seating is first-come, first-serve and it is recommended but not required to donate $5 at the door. To register for the event and to learn more visit elmhstrivia.eventbrite.com or elmhs.org. Contact the historical society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.