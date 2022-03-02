The historical society was founded by five women in 1972
The Excelsior Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is celebrating 50 years.
Founded in 1972, the ELMHS preserves the history of Lake Minnetonka and the communities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.
Fern Michael, Fran Windmuller, Mary Willis, Kari Rice and Mary Haering were the founders behind the historical society, setting out to fill a void in their historic community by looking for a way to preserve the history of the South Lake area, according to Lisa Stevens’ historical account in the latest ELMHS newsletter. Stevens has been a volunteer for more than 20 years and a committee member.
At the time of the historical society’s creation, Excelsior and the South Lake Minnetonka cities weren’t known as they are today, instead considered Excelsior and Old Excelsior Township.
Many local historical societies were cropping up around the same time because of a local history movement, Stevens said. The new organization began by participating in parades; providing historical displays and programs in schools, the library, and storefronts; holding bus and boat tours; an auction fundraiser; luncheons; and historical fashion shows.
Today, ELMHS is made up of 15 to 20 volunteers and its first paid employee, Executive Director Rachel Houck, all who have different areas of expertise and keep the historical society running through its museum and its archival space.
In celebration of 50 years, ELMHS is holding its first-ever virtual 5k and partnering with Gone For a Run. Registration begins May 1 and anyone can participate anywhere, anytime and at their own pace.
On May 21, the museum will host an open house with a new exhibit about the historical society’s 50 years of history and on May 25, the actual 50-year anniversary, the archives will be open to the public.
The mission of ELMHS is to preserve, document and classify the physical history of the Lake Minnetonka area. To provide a means by which everyone can share in the history of the lake area. To stimulate interest in the cultural heritage of the area.
As time has gone on, many things have evolved and changed at the historical society, including book publishing, significant events, adding social media and digitization into the fold and introducing the well-attended Tapping History events.
Changes through the years
In the early days of the historical society, it began publishing books, which not only served the organization’s mission, but also provided a major source of income. The first book was published in 1974, a reprint of S.E. Ellis’ “Picturesque Minnetonka 1906.” In 1978, member Ellen Wilson Meyer came forward to write seven books about Lake Minnetonka area history.
“We probably were the first historical society to publish a book,” Stevens said, adding that it was a big deal for them.
ELMHS still sells a variety of books today. In 50 years, more than 20 books have been published, most recently “Images of America: Lake Minnetonka,” co-authored with the Wayzata and Westonka historical societies.
In 2003, the historical society produced Excelsior’s two-day, community-wide Sesquicentennial Celebration. It featured parades, tours, a pageant and dozens of other activities. Many businesses were involved, including Haskell’s launching an Excelsior wine.
“That was probably the biggest thing that the society did since I’ve been here,” Stevens said.
Introducing social media into sharing the history of Excelsior and South Lake Minnetonka was another new element for the historical society. Stevens takes requests from residents and other followers of the ELMHS Facebook page for the historical content they want to see.
This change came hand-and-hand digitizing their historical records. More than 8,000 photos are available online at MN Collections thanks to their efforts, found at https://mncollections.org/Detail/entities/18467.
“This is one of the best collections in the country,” said Scott McGinnis, an ELMHS volunteer and retired historian.
In the four years since Houck joined, the historical society has been thinning its archives. As they began to digitize their archives, it was suggested that they no longer needed to collect anything. One of the big questions in the field is whether or not historical societies need a museum, Stevens said.
“Technology keeps changing and then you have to migrate from one form to the next,” she said.
Technology also played a big role when the pandemic began, causing the museum and archives to shut down for a period of time. Stevens began promoting “Water Street Wednesday,” a time where she would post old Water Street building photos on the Facebook page and ask people if they knew the buildings. The following week she would then post the answer and a new photo, which residents really responded to, Houck said.
They also began making virtual presentations in partnership with the Excelsior library and placed virtual tours on their website for residents to either get out of their house and explore the area, or view the marked areas through Google Maps from home. These virtual changes are here to stay.
Tapping History events were also a new element introduced in 2019, where ELMHS volunteers or other speakers would give presentations about different historic periods, events or subjects relating to South Lake Minnetonka history. They were well-attended with at most 200 people at the pre-pandemic events and have continued on, with the next scheduled for March 14 about midcentury modernism at Excelsior Brewing Company.
“It’s a glimpse into our collections,” McGinnis said.
Overall, ELMHS works hard to digitize its collection as well as properly store and maintain its more than 4,000 artifacts. They’ve worked to follow best practices, including storing their archives in a properly heated and cooled space.
“If someone donates something to us, it’ll be properly cared for,” Stevens said.
For the communities it serves, ELMHS is a resource and she believes both residents and the city appreciate that.
“I think we are, just in keeping with our mission, sharing history and showing people that there is a history, helping them connect with that history,” Houck said. “I think that’s the impact we have on the community.”
Words from the mayors
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said the historical society has done a terrific job of reminding the community about the history of Excelsior.
“Founded in 1883, a destination for the whole Minneapolis-St. Paul area back in the turn of the century and the 1990s. I think the community can be proud of the heritage and the history of the town,” he said.
According to Carlson, the society helps keep the community grounded in terms of what Excelsior would like to become.
“I’d also love to encourage residents to visit the historic society, especially if they have any questions about their home, the address where they live. They’ve got great files and a lot of really great information which is really fun to look through,” he said.
Former Shorewood Mayor Scott Zerby emphasized the importance for Shorewood residents to realize they have the same history as Excelsior.
“I think the historical society is important to kind of bring some cohesiveness to the community by talking about the history as these communities, as this community as I like to refer to it, which is made of several towns, villages, evolved. That’s where I see the historical society adding relevance and value to our area,” he said.
Greenwood Mayor Debra Kind said she appreciated someone doing this work to preserve the history of the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.